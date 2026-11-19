True freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker has been one of the top storylines of the season. Glasker has been one of the best deep threats in college football and he leads the Cougars in receiving. Another true freshman wide receiver has quietly worked his way into BYU's wide receiver rotation: former four-star recruit Jaron Pula.

Pula made brief appearances in garbage time against Utah Tech and UCF. Against Baylor, Pula was the fifth wide receiver in the rotation and he played a career high 12 snaps. He was targeted once and he forced a pass interference penalty.

Pula was one of the more coveted prospects to sign with BYU in the 2026 recruiting class. He picked the Cougars over the likes of Alabama, Miami, UCLA, Utah, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Oregon among many others. Pula didn't ascend up the depth chart like Legend Glasker as he was dealing with an injury that forced him to miss most of camp. Pula started the season as a third-string wide receiver. He has moved his way up to second string and into the top five rotation..

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said Pula would start to play "a little bit more" each game.

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"He's a super talented guy and he just he missed all fall camp," Roderick said. "This has been a work in progress for the whole season, we've been trying to get him a few reps every week and just bring him along...he's slowly just been working his way up and you'll keep seeing a little bit more of him each game, he's very talented kid"

Roderick said that Pula's performance in practice helped him climb the depth chart. "He's just done a good job in practice, you know he missed a lot of fall camp, and now we're just trying to bring him along."

Pula is as talented as any wide receiver on BYU's roster. If he continues to earn more playing time, he would elevate the ceiling of BYU's offense. Behind Legend Glasker and Kyler Kasper, BYU hasn't gotten a lot of production out of the other wide receivers. Pula is a mismatch at 6'3 and he moves like a smaller wide receiver. He is one of most impressive wide receiver prospects to come out of Utah over the last several years. Pula will play a big role in BYU's offense in the future.

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