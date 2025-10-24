Unpacking the Surprising Parallels Between Bear Bachmeier and Rocco Becht
When BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier takes the field on Saturday, he will be making his eighth career start. Iowa State veteran quarterback Rocco Becht, meanwhile, is a three-year starter for the Cyclones and one of the most experienced signal-callers in the league.
Despite the experience disparity, the two quarterbacks have produced at very similar levels in 2025.
If you've never read one of our data deep dives before - welcome. Here at BYU On SI, we like to go beyond the box score to find trends that probably won't be discussed in typical preview content. Without further ado, let's dive into the many similarities between Bachmeier and Becht, and where they are different.
The Similarities Between Bachmeier and Becht
First Downs
One of our favorite stats to track when it comes to quarterback play is first downs per dropback. In a game that relies on moving the chains, how often is a quarterback accounting for first downs? Bachmeier has accounted for first downs on 33.9% of his dropbacks which ranks 59th nationally.
Rocco Becht has accounted for first downs on 33.8% of dropbacks which ranks 60th nationally. While Becht is averaging more dropbacks per game - BYU is a run-first team - the two are effectively the same in terms of their ability to move the chains.
Average Time to Throw
An underrated stat, in our opinion, is average time to throw. Getting rid of the ball quickly is the best way to avoid pressure. Both of these quarterbacks get rid of the ball quickly. Bear Bachmeier gets rid of the ball in 2.5 seconds (15th nationally) and Becht gets rid of it in 2.6 seconds (36th nationally).
This will be a fascinating storyline in this game: will Bear take more time in the pocket? Iowa State is not great at getting after the passer, and BYU is good at protecting Bachmeier. If there is ever a week where Bachmeier could hold onto the ball a little longer and go through his progressions, it's this week.
On the other side of the ball, the BYU defense will have its hands full in terms of pressuring Becht. Becht has only been pressured on 21% of his dropbacks which ranks 6th nationally. BYU has officially cracked the top 12 in the country in pressuring opposing quarterbacks without blitzing. Both of these quarterbacks play much better from a clean pocket, so the defense that creates more havoc could be the difference in the game.
Yards Per Attempt
Bear Bachmeier is averaging 8.3 yards per attempt which ranks 34th nationally. Becht is averaging 8.1 yards per attempt which puts him at 41st in the country among qualified quarterbacks. Both quarterbacks have thrown for 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions each.
Both quarterbacks are much more effective as play-action passers as well. Bachmeier is one of the best passers in the country in play-action situations, averaging 12.3 yards per attempt. That ranks in the top five in the country. Bachmeier's yards per attempt drops to 5.6 yards per attempt on non play-action throws.
Bech averages 10.6 yards per attempt on play-action and 6.8 yards per attempt on non play-action throws.
Other Stats
In terms of NFL quarterback rating, Bear Bachmeier has a rating of 98.9 this season and Rocco Becht has a rating of 97.1.
In adjusted completion percentage, also known as accuracy rate, Bachmeier is accurate on 73.1% of throws and Becht is accurate on 72.6% of throws.
The Differences Between Becht and Bachmeier
Becht and Bachmeier will be used differently on Saturday. Becht's arm will be used more - he is averaging 28.7 attempts per game to just 23.7 attempts per game for Bachmeier. On the other sideline, BYU will lean into Bachmeier's running ability. Bachmeier is averaging 11.7 carries per game to 7.7 carries per game for Becht.
Bachmeier has been a better runner than Becht overall. Excluding sacks, Bachmeier is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt including 3.2 yards per attempt after contact. Becht is averaging 2.9 yards per attempt and 1.9 yards after contact. Both quarterbacks will be used as runners mostly in the redzone. Bachmeier has run for eight touchdowns this season, and Becht has run for seven touchdowns.
Where Becht's veteran experience shines is in his ability to make big-time throws while protecting the football. That's an area where Bachmeier can still get better. Becht ranks 53rd in big-time throw rate and 13th in turnover-worthy play rate. Bachmeier ranks 113th in big-time throw rate and 81st in turnover-worthy play rate.
When pressure comes, Bachmeier is better at evading pressure than Becht. Bachmeier has been sacked on 13.2% of pressures which ranks 41st nationally. While Becht hasn't been pressured often, he isn't the most elusive quarterback when he is pressured. Becht has been sacked on 23.4% of pressures which ranks 119th in the country.
The area where these quarterbacks are most different might be where they elect to throw the football. Becht prefers to make short throws to his tight ends. 50% of Becht's attempts have been between 1-10 yards downfield - that's the 7th highest rate in the country. Bachmeier, meanwhile, will typically only throw short passes if they are designed screens. Only 28% of Bachmeier's passes have been between 1-10 yards which ranks 134th in the country.