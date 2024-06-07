Updated Depth Chart for BYU Linebackers and Defensive Ends
On Thursday, BYU added veteran linebacker and UCLA transfer Choe Bryant-Strother to the roster. Bryant-Strother's experience makes him a candidate to contribute right away for the BYU defense. Today, we're projecting an updated depth chart for the defensive front seven.
First, Bryant-Strother could play either linebacker or defensive end for BYU. He played both at UCLA. He played more linebacker for the Bruins as a sophomore and more edge in 2024. For the purposes of this article, we will assume that he will be listed as a linebacker even though that's not a foregone conclusion.
Linebackers
- Jack Kelly
- Siale Esera OR Choe-Bryant Strother
- Ben Bywater
- Harrison Taggart
- Ace Kaufusi OR Choe Bryant-Strother
- Isaiah Glasker
Jack Kelly and Ben Bywater (assuming he is healthy) will be starters for BYU. The last spot is up for grabs, and Ace Kaufusi has a great chance to win that job given his emergence at the end of last season. Choe Bryant-Strother could push Kaufusi for the starting job, or he could provide depth alongside Siale Esera. Esera is recovering from a foot injury that kept him out last November. At the end of Spring camp, Jay Hill said he expects Esera back in time for Fall camp.
Weber State transfer Jack Kelly is a candidate for a breakout season in 2024. Kelly was tied for second in the Big Sky in sacks and was a first-team All Big Sky selection. He will start immediately for BYU.
Ben Bywater's injury status is one to watch. Bywater is still recovering from the shoulder injury that he suffered against Kansas last season.
Isaiah Glasker and Harrison Taggart are two others that will factor into the rotation.
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Nuuletau Sellesin
- Ephraim Asiata
- Isaiah Bagnah
- Logan Lutui
- Sani Tuala
Tyler Batty headlines this position group. Batty returned to BYU instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. Batty's return will be a major boost to the BYU defense next season. He was the Cougars' best pass rusher by a wide margin. According to Pro Football Focus, Batty finished the season with 34 total pressure (more than double the next highest player), 6 sacks, and 24 stops. He accounted for 26% of BYU's quarterback pressures by himself. He was also named to the second team All-Big 12 at the conclusion of the regular season. Given his performance in 2023, Batty could be a preseason All-Big 12 selection next year.
Batty was good last year, but BYU needs others to step up and pressure the quarterback. Isaiah Bagnah is a candidate to take a step forward as a senior this season.
Newcomers Sani Tuala and Ephraim Asiata are two names to watch here. Tuala picked BYU over Washington, Utah, and others. Tuala, an Australian native, is brand new to football. 2023 was his first year playing football after moving from Australia. Physically speaking, he will be one of the most gifted players on the defense. It might take him a minute to get up to speed, but he has the potential to be a very good player for BYU. He was on campus during Spring camp but was unable to participate. He is expected to be available for Fall camp. He's also a candidate to move along the interior depending on his weight.