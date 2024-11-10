Utah AD Mark Harlan Says Referees 'Stole' a Win from Utah
After BYU's dramatic 22-21 win over Utah, Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan took the stage to claim that the referees "stole" the game from Utah. Harlan's comments, at least from someone in his position, are unprecendented in the history of the BYU-Utah rivalry.
"This game was absolutely stolen from us," Harlan said. "We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight we are not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. I'm very disappointed. I will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I'm disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight. Thank you."
Harlan is presumably referring to a holding call that extended BYU's eventual game-winning drive and gave BYU life with 1:30 remaining. BYU had 4th & 10 from its own nine yard-line and BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was sacked. A turnover on downs at that point would have ended the game. Instead, a defensive holding penalty was called and BYU was given a first down.
Below is a clip of the play in question. BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips was being defended by Zemaiah Vaughn who was called for the penalty.
A few plays later, Retzlaff connected with star wide receiver Chase Roberts for a 30-yard gain to get BYU to midfield. Two plays later, BYU was suddenly in field goal position. BYU kicker Will Ferrin took the field as the clock was winding down and calmly made the game-winning field goal with a few seconds remaining.
The conspiracy floated by Mark Harlan is not necessarily backed up by the box score. Both teams were flagged 10 times in this game. There were multiple calls in the first half that aided a few Utah scoring drives. While the late flag on Utah certainly came at a critical point in the game, questioning the professionalism of the referee crew is not a good look for the conference.
Whether you agree with the call or not, Mark Harlan's comments are detrimental to the entire Big 12 conference. To have an AD question the legitimacy of a conference game is unacceptable. The Big 12 and commissioner Brett Yormark will have to do some damage control.