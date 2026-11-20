With two weeks to go, BYU is currently in position to make the College Football Playoff. "Currently" being the key word in that sentence. The Cougars have two more games to show the committee that they should stay in the field, as there are two red-hot teams behind them trying to take their spot. If a few national games go BYU's way this weekend, the Cougars could feel a lot more comfortable about their chances to make it to the playoff. In this article, we outline what an ideal weekend would look like for the BYU football program.

It goes without saying that BYU needs to beat Kansas to keep its playoff aspirations alive. No national result could offset a loss in that game. However, this article will focus on the other games and how they could impact BYU.

College football games that impact BYU the most in week 12 | BYU On SI

LSU over no. 9 Tennessee

In terms of BYU's at-large chances, no game is more important than LSU-Tennessee. While the Vols wouldn't automatically fall out of the playoff with a loss, they would likely slip enough to move behind BYU. The Cougars would breathe much easier if they went into championship weekend ranked 9th instead of 10th.

Tennessee is banged up and they are home underdogs to LSU. Tennessee doesn't have much of a passing attack to speak of, but their defense is one of the best, if not the best, in the sport. LSU has been one of the most disappointing teams in the country this season. Can they rally for one game against a top 10 team? BYU fans have the uncomfortable job of rooting for Lane Kiffin this weekend.

Baylor over No. 12 Texas Tech

If BYU makes it to the Big 12 championship game, it will probably be because Baylor upsets Texas Tech at home. The only thing standing between a BYU and Utah rematch in the conference championship game is one loss by Texas Tech.

Tech hosts TCU next week, so the most difficult remaining game is this road test at Baylor. Baylor has one of the best defenses in the league and could slow down a Texas Tech offense that has been unstoppable the last two weeks.

If the good version of DJ Lagway shows up for this game, Baylor has the weapons to pull off the upset. Tech is favored by just over a field goal on the road.

Washington over no. 8 Indiana

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Utah

Alabama

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Indiana has survived too many close calls to count. Now, they hit the road to take on a semi dangerous Washington team. Can Indiana survive another scare? They are favored by 7.5 points going into this game.

An Indiana loss would drop the Hoosiers below the Cougars since they lack a signature win. However, it could open the door for Oregon to play in the Big Ten championship, so it isn't a guarantee that this outcome would benefit BYU in the end. Still, there is enough upside from an Idiana loss that BYU fans should root for a Washington upset in this one.

Georgia Tech over no. 11 Wake Forest

Few games would benefit BYU more than a Wake Forest loss to Georgia Tech. However, Georgia Tech is a bad football team this season. Wake Forest is favored by nearly three touchdowns. However, even a competitive game would benefit BYU in this spot, as Wake Forest's case to make the CFP is in the way it has won, not in who it has beat. Wake Forest's best win this season is over Louisville who just cracked the top 25 last week.

Michigan State over no. 13 Oregon

No. 13 Oregon isn't as much of a threat to BYU as it may appear on the surface. Still, an Oregon loss would only help BYU in case things gets weird over the final two weeks and BYU is competing against the Ducks for the last spot in the field.

No. 7 Miami vs Virginia Tech

No. 7 Miami hosts Virginia Tech. This is not a likely upset as Virginia Tech is 3-4 against a bad ACC. However, crazier things have happened. A Miami loss would undoubtedly move them below BYU in the rankings.

No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska

Of the games on this list, this one probably impacts BYU the least. Ohio State is playing bad football right now as they take on Nebraska.. Still, it's never bad for BYU when a blueblood is officially knocked out of CFP contention.

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