Saturday couldn't have gone much better for the BYU football program. At noon, BYU was on the playoff bubble competing for one of the final at-large playoff spots. By 9:30 PM, BYU had not only secured a spot in the field but a chance to host a first round game as well.

In this article, we'll digest how we got here and what BYU needs to secure a home playoff game.

How We Got Here

Coming into the day, the Cougars needed a team in front of them to lose to be safely in the playoff. Not only one, but two teams ranked ahead of BYU lost games: no. 9 UCLA and no. 6 Alabama. Both UCLA and Alabama have worse resumes than BYU, so both teams will slide below BYU when the new rankings come out on Tuesday.

The chaos didn't end there. A missed PAT near the end of regulation cost no. 12 Oregon a spot in the Big Ten championship and a playoff berth as Washington beat Oregon in double overtime.

Those three results, combined with a dominant win over Cincinnati, put BYU safely in the 12-team field. So what does BYU need to host a first round game?

1. Move up a couple spots in Tuesday's rankings

To host a first round game, BYU needs to finish between 5-8 in the rankings. At this point, we believe BYU's ceiling is 7. So to host a game, BYU needs to be ranked either 7th or 8th.

The first step to hosting a first round game is to move up a couple spots in Tuesday's rankings. The team to watch on Tuesday is Texas Tech. If the Red Raiders leapfrog BYU in the rankings, the Cougars would move up only one spot to no. 9 in the rankings. BYU doesn't necessarily need to stay ahead of Texas Tech on Tuesday to host a playoff game, but it would certainly increase BYU's chances.

At this point, we believe Texas Tech is the only threat to leapfrog BYU on Tuesday.

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If BYU stays ahead of Texas Tech, BYU will move up to 8th at minimum. There is a scenario where BYU could leapfrog Wake Forest as well and move up to 7th. Wake Forest's resume got worse on Saturday as their only ranked win - no. 19 Louisville - lost to unranked Kentucky.

2. Root for the favorites win their conference title games

Even if the Cougars move up to 7th or 8th in Tuesday's rankings, they will need to wait out the results of the conference championship games to know whether they will host a home game or not. BYU will need to root for Texas Tech and/or Wake Forest to lose championship games.

If BYU moves up to 7th, BYU would need either Wake Forest or Texas Tech to lose their championship game to secure a home playoff game. Either outcome would give BYU a home game.

If BYU is 8th, it would need Texas Tech to lose the Big 12 championship OR no. 7 Wake Forest to lose the ACC championship AND move below BYU in the rankings. It remains to be seen whether the committee will punish a team for losing its conference championship game. While we don't expect the committee to push a team out of the playoff for losing, we do believe they will be willing to change seeding based on conference championship results for teams that have played weak schedules (Wake Forest and Texas Tech).

If BYU is 9th, it would need either Texas Tech or Wake Forest to lose their championship game AND slide below BYU in the rankings; BYU would also need to stay ahead of the Big Ten champion

One other thing to consider: BYU could potentially leapfrog the loser of the ACC Championship game regardless of the outcome. Miami and BYU have one common opponent in Notre Dame, and BYU fared better against the Fighting Irish than Miami did.

3. Stay ahead of the Big Ten champion

As it stands, BYU has a better resume than both teams that will play in the Big Ten championship game: UCLA and Indiana. We expect BYU to be safely ahead of UCLA and Indiana in Tuesday's rankings.

However, either UCLA or Indiana will secure a ranked win in the Big Ten championship. And the committee has always valued teams that win their conference championships. The biggest wildcard is trying to predict how high the Big Ten champion will climb up the rankings. It's not impossible to believe the Big Ten champ could leapfrog BYU.

If BYU is going to host a first round game, it needs to stay ahead of the Big Ten champion. For BYU's sake, it's probably best if the Big Ten championship is a close, low-scoring game where neither team is clearly better than the other.

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