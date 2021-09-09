Publish date: What Will the Nacua Brothers Bring to BYU's Offense Against Utah?

Credit: BYU Photo

This last offseason was a busy one for the BYU football program. The Cougars wrapped up an impressive 2021 class, they renovated the football locker room, they added two new helmets to the uniform rotation, they saw former quarterback Zach Wilson taken with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft and above all else, they emerged as the leading candidate to join the Big 12. One of the biggest storylines of the offseason, even among the aforementioned events, was the additions of brothers Puka and Samson Nacua from the transfer portal.

The Nacua brothers, who were dealing with nagging injuries from fall camp, saw very limited action against Arizona. According to head coach Kalani Sitake, Puka and Samson are expected to play against Utah. Fellow wide receiver Neil Pau'u echoed a similar sentiment during his interview with the media on Wednesday night.

If the Nacua brothers are indeed available against Utah, what would they bring to BYU's offense?

Make contested catches

When you watch both Puka and Samson on film, their ball skills stand out. They have the ability to high-point the football and make contested catches. For example, check out this play from Puka when he was at Washington.

Now check out this play from Samson when he was at Utah.

BYU-Utah games typically come down to one possession. Over the course of the nine-game losing streak, BYU has needed more guys that can beat defenders in one-on-one situations. The Nacua brothers have the potential to add that dimension to BYU's offense.

Beat man coverage

If BYU is going to consistently move the ball on Saturday, their wide receivers will need to beat man coverage - something both Nacua brothers are capable of doing.

Big-play ability

Last but not least, the Nacua's will give BYU's offense a better chance at creating explosive plays. Both players have proven the ability to make big-time plays against quality competition.

The Cougars and the Utes kickoff at 8:15 MST on ESPN.