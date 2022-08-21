Where BYU and its 2022 Opponents Rank in the Final SP+ Preseason Rankings
Week zero of the college football season is here. On Saturday, Nebraska and Northwestern will be the first FBS teams to face off this season and the game will take place in Dublin, Ireland. Aviva Stadium, the venue for Nebraska-Northwestern, is a beautiful stadium in downtown Dublin that hosts both rugby games and the Irish national soccer team.
Ahead of week zero, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the final 2022 SP+ preseason rankings. BYU's SP+ ranking matched its ranking in the AP poll coming in at no. 25. Three of BYU's opponents were also ranked in the top 25.
BYU 2022 Schedule with SP+ Ranking
Saturday September 3rd @ USF
Time: 2:00 MT
TV: ESPNU
SP+ Ranking: 90
BYU kicks off its season in less than two weeks against USF - it will be a hot and humid afternoon game televised on ESPNU.
Saturday September 10th vs Baylor
Time: 8:15 MT
TV: ESPN
SP+ Ranking: 30
SP+ is not as high on the Baylor Bears as the AP poll voters. On Baylor, Connelly said, "The Bears check quite a few regression boxes this year, even though they still have Dave Aranda and they're going to have some fantastic line play. They earned a top-10 spot in the polls, but SP+ is skeptical."
Saturday September 17th @ Oregon
Time: 1:30 MT
TV: FOX
SP+ Ranking: 24
Like Baylor, SP+ isn't as high on Oregon as the AP poll voters. BYU's first trip to Oregon since the 90's will get the afternoon slot on FOX
Saturday September 24th vs Wyoming
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN Networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU)
SP+ Ranking: 111
After losing various starters to the transfer portal, Wyoming ranks no. 129 in returning production. BYU will be favored by multiple scores in this game.
Thursday September 29th vs Utah State
Time: 6:00 MT
TV: ESPN
SP+ Ranking: 77
The Battle for the Wagon Wheel will be a Thursday night game featured on ESPN.
Saturday October 8th vs Notre Dame
Time: 5:30 MT
TV: NBC
SP+ Ranking: 7
Some people believed Notre Dame was overrated when it came in at no. 5 in the preseason AP poll. SP+ believes that is in the right ballpark for the Fighting Irish. BYU and Notre Dame will kick off at 5:30 PM MT on NBC.
Saturday October 15th vs Arkansas
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN Networks
SP+ Ranking: 14
SP+ has the Razorbacks as a top 15 team entering the 2022 season.
Saturday October 22nd @ Liberty
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
SP+ Ranking: 75
Friday October 28th vs East Carolina
Time: 6:00 MT
TV: ESPN2
SP+ Ranking: 73
Saturday November 5th @ Boise State
Time: TBD
TV: Fox, FS1 or FS2
SP+ Ranking: 35
Saturday November 19th vs Utah Tech
Time: 1:30 MT
TV: BYUtv & ESPN3
SP+ Ranking: NA
Saturday November 26th @ Stanford
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
SP+ Ranking: 74
