Where BYU and its 2022 Opponents Rank in the Final SP+ Preseason Rankings

Week zero of the college football season is here. On Saturday, Nebraska and Northwestern will be the first FBS teams to face off this season and the game will take place in Dublin, Ireland. Aviva Stadium, the venue for Nebraska-Northwestern, is a beautiful stadium in downtown Dublin that hosts both rugby games and the Irish national soccer team.

Ahead of week zero, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the final 2022 SP+ preseason rankings. BYU's SP+ ranking matched its ranking in the AP poll coming in at no. 25. Three of BYU's opponents were also ranked in the top 25.

BYU 2022 Schedule with SP+ Ranking

Saturday September 3rd @ USF

Time: 2:00 MT

TV: ESPNU

SP+ Ranking: 90

BYU kicks off its season in less than two weeks against USF - it will be a hot and humid afternoon game televised on ESPNU.

Saturday September 10th vs Baylor

Time: 8:15 MT

TV: ESPN

SP+ Ranking: 30

SP+ is not as high on the Baylor Bears as the AP poll voters. On Baylor, Connelly said, "The Bears check quite a few regression boxes this year, even though they still have Dave Aranda and they're going to have some fantastic line play. They earned a top-10 spot in the polls, but SP+ is skeptical."

Credit: BYU Photo

Saturday September 17th @ Oregon

Time: 1:30 MT

TV: FOX

SP+ Ranking: 24

Like Baylor, SP+ isn't as high on Oregon as the AP poll voters. BYU's first trip to Oregon since the 90's will get the afternoon slot on FOX

Saturday September 24th vs Wyoming

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN Networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU)

SP+ Ranking: 111

After losing various starters to the transfer portal, Wyoming ranks no. 129 in returning production. BYU will be favored by multiple scores in this game.

Thursday September 29th vs Utah State

Time: 6:00 MT

TV: ESPN

SP+ Ranking: 77

The Battle for the Wagon Wheel will be a Thursday night game featured on ESPN.

Saturday October 8th vs Notre Dame

Time: 5:30 MT

TV: NBC

SP+ Ranking: 7

Some people believed Notre Dame was overrated when it came in at no. 5 in the preseason AP poll. SP+ believes that is in the right ballpark for the Fighting Irish. BYU and Notre Dame will kick off at 5:30 PM MT on NBC.

Saturday October 15th vs Arkansas

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN Networks

SP+ Ranking: 14

SP+ has the Razorbacks as a top 15 team entering the 2022 season.

Saturday October 22nd @ Liberty

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

SP+ Ranking: 75

Friday October 28th vs East Carolina

Time: 6:00 MT

TV: ESPN2

SP+ Ranking: 73

Saturday November 5th @ Boise State

Time: TBD

TV: Fox, FS1 or FS2

SP+ Ranking: 35

Saturday November 19th vs Utah Tech

Time: 1:30 MT

TV: BYUtv & ESPN3

SP+ Ranking: NA

Saturday November 26th @ Stanford

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

SP+ Ranking: 74

