    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Where BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Rankings this Week

    Author:

    On Tuesday, the fourth installment of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. The Cougars, who were ranked no. 14 last week, moved up one spot to no. 13 after a win over Georgia Southern. Although it might be slim, BYU still has an outside shot at a NY6 bowl.

    USATSI_17063777_168390393_lowres

    With only one week remaining in the regular season, BYU will need to move up at least two more spots and maybe three spots to qualify for a NY6 bowl. Therefore, monitoring the teams surrounding BYU in the polls will be a major storyline this weekend.

    College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 13

    #6 Notre Dame: Notre Dame takes on a very bad Stanford team this weekend. SP+ gives the Irish a 92% chance to win.

    #7 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State hosts in-state rival Oklahoma this weekend. The Cowboys could help BYU with a win over #10 Oklahoma. SP+ gives Oklahoma State a 52% chance to beat Oklahoma.

    #8 Baylor: Baylor takes on Texas Tech this weekend. A Texas Tech upset over Baylor could knock the Bears out of NY6 contention. SP+, however, only gives Texas Tech a 22% chance to pull off the upset with an expected final score of 35-22 in favor of Baylor.

    #9 Ole Miss: Ole Miss travels to rival Mississippi State on Saturday. An Ole Miss loss would increase BYU's NY6 hopes ONLY if Alabama loses to Georgia and misses the playoff. SP+ predicts a close game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, giving the Rebels a 56% chance to beat their in-state rivals by an expected final score of 31-29.

    #10 Oklahoma: See #7 Oklahoma State.

    #11 Oregon: Oregon plays Oregon State this weekend. The Ducks have a 70% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. Whether Oregon wins or loses, this game probably won't impact BYU after the dust has settled.

    Read More

    #12 Michigan State: Michigan State hosts Penn State on Saturday. SP+ gives Penn State a 58% chance to beat Michigan State with an expected final score of 26-23. BYU's NY6 hopes would skyrocket with a Penn State win over Michigan State.

    #13 BYU: BYU needs to beat USC.

    As always, teams that win big games could leapfrog BYU in the rankings.

    #14 Wisconsin: Wisconsin travels to Minnesota this weekend. The Badgers have a 66% chance to win according to SP+.

    #15 Texas A&M: Texas A&M travels to LSU this weekend. The Aggies have a 79% chance to beat LSU according to SP+.

    #16 Iowa: SP+ expects a close game between Iowa and Nebraska this weekend. The Hawkeyes have a 53% chance to win with an expected final score of 23-22.

