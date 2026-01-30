How to Watch No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas

On Saturday afternoon, no. 13 BYU takes on no. 14 Kansas. BYU-Kansas will be featured by College GameDay on Saturday morning. Below is the information you need to watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU at Kansas

This game will be broadcast on ESPN. It will tipoff at 2:30 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 2:30 PM Mountain Time

Date: Saturday, January 31st, 2025

Channel: ESPN

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

College GameDay to Feature BYU at Kansas

Last Saturday, ESPN announced their plans to go to Kansas to feature BYU at Kansas on College GameDay. BYU-Kansas will feature two of the top true freshmen in college basketball in AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

Dybantsa and Peterson were the top two recruits in the 2025 class, and they are projected to be two of the top three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Dybantsa and Peterson will draw all the headlines in this game, but most important, the game at Kansas gives BYU another chance to improve its resume and NCAA Tournament seeding.

KenPom Predicts BYU at Kansas

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Kansas. KenPom gives BYU a 36% chance to win with a projected final score of 79-75.

BYU ranks 15th in KenPom. The Cougars are ranked 11th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 25th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Jayhaws rank 14th in KenPom with an adjusted offensive efficiency ranking of 30th and a defensive efficiency ranking of 13th.

Below are the game-by-game KenPom predictions for the remainder of BYU's schedule.

@ Kansas: 36% (BYU win probability)

@ Oklahoma State: 73%

vs Houston: 54%

@ Baylor: 66%

vs Colorado: 92%

@ Arizona: 17%

vs Iowa State: 53%

vs UCF: 84%

@ West Virginia: 64%

@ Cincinnati: 70%

vs Texas Tech: 67%

The Cougars have a challenging slate ahead of them. KenPom predicts BYU will go 6-8-4.2 in its final 11 games. That would put BYU's projected record for the full season at 23.8-7.2.

Projected Win Totals

BYU has already won 17 games. With 11 games remaining, BYU could win as many as 28 regular season games if they win out. Below are the chances that BYU get to 25, 26, or even 27 wins.

18 wins: 100%

19 wins: 100%

20 wins: 99.8%

21 wins: 98.6%

22 wins: 93.7%

23 wins: 80.7%

24 wins: 57.9%

25 wins: 31.3%

26 wins: 11.4%

27 wins: 2.4%

28 wins: 0.2%

A reasonable goal for BYU would be to finish with 24 or 25 wins. That would put BYU at 24-7 or 25-6 on the season and firmly in position to get a top favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament.

More BYU Coverage