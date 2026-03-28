BYU Baseball Pulls Off Another Improbable Comeback Against Oklahoma State

On Thursday night, BYU baseball completed in improbable comeback against Oklahoma State that concluded with a walk-off home run. On Saturday, the Cougars did it again. The two walk-off wins paralelled each other at almost every turn.

First, Oklahoma State got out to an early lead. Then, BYU clawed back into the game and needed clutch ninth-inning hitting to position themselves to win. Finally, both games concluded with walk-off home runs.

On Saturday, it all started with an RBI double from Ezra McNoughton. Down 4-2 McNoughton fit a ball inside the left field line, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

Down to their final out of the game, Keoni Painter stepped up with a runner in scoring position. On the second pitch of the at-back, Painter sent a ball over the centerfield wall for the walk-off home run. Painter was in the game to replace Crew McChesney who was out with an injury. It was Painter's first home run of the season.

The First Walk-Off Home Run Against Oklahoma State

The first walk-off home run of the series came on Thursday evening. Third basemen Easton Jones stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

On the second pitch of the at-bat, Jones sent a high fast ball over the left field wall, giving BYU the walk-off 6-5 win in extra innings.

WALK IT OFF JONES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vpxN57h9lo — BYU Baseball (@BYUBaseball) March 27, 2026

The ball was gone from the moment it hit Jones' bat - and he knew it. Jones flipped his bat and looked out at the ball as it sailed into the dark Provo night. It was Jones' ninth home run of the season. Before that at-bat, BYU needed clutch hitting to get the game to extra innings in the first place.

This was a game that BYU trailed until the bottom of the 9th inning. After give up an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, BYU slowly climbed back into the game.

COUGS TIE IT UP IN THE 9TH 😤



📺 https://t.co/lR6uMGrkBr pic.twitter.com/XYeQZCFmDQ — BYU Baseball (@BYUBaseball) March 27, 2026

BYU traied 4-5 in the bottom of the night. In fact, the Cougars were down to their final out when leadoff hitter Luke Anderson stepped up to the plate. With one runner on base, Anderson hit a ball to right field. The Oklahoma State right fielder took a bad angle, allowing the ball to bounce to the fence as Tualau Wolfgramm ran all the way around the bases for the game-tying run.

It was nearly identical hit the RBI double on Saturady that setup the walk-off home run.