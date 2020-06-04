CougsDaily
BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 4 - Uriah Leiataua

Casey Lundquist

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

Honorable Mentions

  • Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney BYU Football

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

Seleti Fevaleaki
BYU Athletics

No. 8 - Keenan Pili

Keenan Pili BYU Football Boise State Football

No. 7 - Keanu Hill

Keanu Hill stretches for the goal line against Idaho State.

No. 6 - Blake Freeland

Zach Wilson SDSU

No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

Chaz Ah You

No. 4 - Uriah Leiataua

Uriah Leiataua

Uriah Leiataua showed flashes last year after suffering various injuries as an underclassman. In 2019, he recorded 19 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Against Utah State, Leiataua was named on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week. Leiataua's abilities align with a four-down front which is the scheme that BYU ran during spring ball. A new scheme could set up Leiataua for a big Senior season. Leiataua is my pick for the player who will lead the team in sacks at the end of the season.

