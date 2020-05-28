BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

Honorable Mentions

Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

No. 8 - Keenan Pili

No. 7 - Keanu Hill

No. 6 - Blake Freeland

No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

Chaz Ah You was one of BYU's best playmakers on defense in 2019. Last season, he had 40 tackles, 1 sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, and 1 forced then recovered fumble (Sports reference). Although his Sophmore season was productive, I expect Ah You to take a big step forward in 2020. Ah You's ceiling is as high as any player on BYU's defense.

Ah You underwent shoulder surgery and missed spring practices. Whether he moves to Safety or sticks at Linebacker, Ah You should be a staple on the BYU defense in 2020.

In related news, Ah You announced on Twitter yesterday that he will be creating behind-the-scenes content for BYU fans leading up to the season. Give him a follow on Instagram!

