BYU Football Offers Jackson Brown

On Wednesday, BYU extended an offer to California offensive line prospect Jackson Brown. Brown holds offers from the likes of Pitt, Colorado, Cal, Tennessee, and Washington State among others. I had a chance to catch up with Brown to get an update on his recruitment and discuss his recent offer from BYU.

Brown tells me that Cal, Colorado, Pitt, Tennessee, Indiana, Washington State, Indiana, San Diego State, and BYU contact him the most. He also hears from UCLA, USC, and Boise State.

Brown's main contact at BYU is new offensive line coach Darrell Funk - Jackson hears from Coach Darrell Funk multiple times per week.

On what he is looking for as he sorts through his college options, Brown said, "I’m looking for great academics, a school where I can compete to play early, a great campus, and also coaches that I can trust and that can develop me."

Brown doesn't have any connections to the BYU football program, but he has heard of BYU through his peers at school. "I have tons of kids at my school who have had siblings go there," Brown said."[They] have told me all about the school."

Brown grew up cheering for USC and Pitt - his Mom went to USC and his Dad played football at Pitt.

While it's still early in the recruiting cycle, Brown does not have a set decision timeline. He noted that he will most likely make his college decision between August and December.

