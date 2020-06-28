BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/28/2020

Welcome to the fourth edition of the weekly recruiting recap. Here at CougsDaily, we spend a lot of time covering recruiting. Recruiting is a wild game that changes by the day. This is the easiest and most accurate way to get a recap of BYU recruiting each week. Let's get started!

You can read the recruiting recaps from prior weeks here:

Level Up Elites

I attended the 7v7 Level Up Elites showcase yesterday. I watched 2021 QB target, Jaxson Dart, for the first time in person. Dart is good - really good. Dart was heads and shoulders above other quarterbacks at the camp. Dart is criminally underrated right now and I would be very surprised if he didn't receive a bevy of offers this fall. BYU would do extremely well to land Dart. Dart played his first three years of high school football at Roy High School before transferring to Corner Canyon where he will play his Senior season. Dart has all the tools to be a very good QB at the next level.

Commits

BYU has a total of four commits in the 2021 recruiting class: Raider Damuni, Weston Jones, Kyson Hall, and Ricky Wolfgramm.

Offers

No offers were extended this week.

