BYU on Sports Illustrated: Daily Cougs Stories of the Week

Here at Daily Cougs, we provide daily content providing the latest updates on BYU sports. Here's a quick recap of the stories of the week:

BYU Football Target Jaxson Dart on His Relationship with John Beck

BYU Football extended an offer to the first QB in the 2021 class - Jaxson Dart. Dart played his first three years of high school football at Roy High School before transferring to Corner Canyon where he will play his Senior season. I had a chance to catch up with Dart and get and update on his recruitment.

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Recap

If you like recruiting nuggest, you need to check out our weekly recruiting recaps. May and June are typically two of the busiest recruiting months of the year. Thanks to COVID-19, however, the last month has been much slower than a typical May evaluation period. Since this article is the first weekly recruiting recap, we summarize the status of the 2021 recruiting class up to this point.

Report: BYU DL Alex Miskela Enters the Transfer Portal

Reports surfaced on Monday that DL Alex Miskela has entered the transfer portal. Miskela is a 6'1 235 lbs Redshirt Freshman out of Orange County, CA. Miskela signed with BYU as part of the 2018 signing class. He hasn't appeared in any games during his time at BYU.

The 2020 BYU Football Signees Who Will Be on the Roster This Fall

BYU signed 30(!) players as part of the 2020 signing class. Of the 30, 13 will be on the roster in the fall. Today, we look at each of the 2020 signees who will be on the roster this fall.

Film Review of BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett

Bruce Garrett is a RB out of Texas who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Garrett committed to BYU early in the process and completely shut down his recruitment even when local schools like Baylor came calling. We do a film review of Garrett's appearance in the Texas 4A state high school championship game

BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. This week featured defensive standout Chaz Ah You.

