BYU on Sports Illustrated: Daily Cougs Stories of the Week

BYU's Game vs NIU Canceled

It's a sobering week for college football fans. The Mid-American Conference announced their decision to cancel fall sports this week, including football. "The conference, which is comprised of 12 members, is the first FBS conference to opt not to play this fall. On Wednesday, UConn, an independent, became the first FBS school to cancel its football season amid the pandemic."

BYU Announces Labor Day Game Against Navy

BYU announced their first opponent of the 2020 football season - the Naval Academy. The game will be a nationally featured game on ESPN in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Most notably, the game will be played on Labor Day, September 7th.

Quenton Rice Updates His Recruitment

Quenton Rice is a Wide Receiver out of Faith Lutheran High School in Nevada. Rice received an offer from BYU a couple months ago and he keeps in frequent contact with the coaching staff. Rice is very familiar with BYU - his Father Rodney played DB at BYU from 1986-1988. I had a chance to catch up with Quenton and get an update on his recruitment.

Jaylon Vickers on His Decision to Return to BYU

Jaylon Vickers played his freshman season at BYU before deciding to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Vickers arrived at BYU as a preferred walk-on who was relatively new to the game of football - Vickers played two years of football in high school. After arriving home, he entered the transfer portal but ultimately decided to return to BYU.

Jacob Conover Interview

The late Lavell Edward's pioneered a pass-heavy system that brought BYU Football to new heights. That system also created the perfect platform for a Quarterback factory - BYU Football history is full of great quarterbacks like Steve Young, Ty Detmer, and Jim McMahon. One BYU signee is aware of that history and hopes to continue the QB tradition at BYU. Jacob Conover, who signed with BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class, is home from his mission and preparing to enroll at BYU. Conover was a four-star QB out of Arizona who always had a goal to play for BYU. I had a chance to catch up with Conover and talk about his recruitment to BYU.

