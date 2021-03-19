NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball against UCLA in NCAA Tournament

Getting you ready for BYU-UCLA in the Round of 64.
Author:
USATSI_15694511_168390393_lowres

BYU and UCLA tip off on Saturday night at 7:40 PM MDT/9:40 EST on CBS. The winner of BYU-UCLA will face the winner of Texas-Abilene Christian on Monday. Below is all the information you will need to watch, listen, or stream the game on Saturday night.

How to watch, listen, or stream

  • TV: CBS
  • TV Talent: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
  • Stream: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch (Requires cable credentials)
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)
  • Live Stats: BYUCougars.com

Predictions

Shortly after the matchup was finalized, Ken Pomeroy submitted his prediction for the game. KenPom gave BYU a 61% chance to win with an expected final score of 71-68.

KenPom's prediction was in line with other predictive models - ESPN BPI and FiveThirtyEight gave BYU a 62% chance to win and a 57% chance to win, respectively.

It's important to note that most predictive models don't factor in the impact of individual player injuries. Injuries could impact UCLA on Saturday night. During their overtime victory over Michigan State, UCLA's Johnny Juzang left the game with a right ankle sprain. He needed to be helped off the court with a few minutes remaining. Juzang averages 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Bruins. His status for Saturday is unclear - he was walking gingerly on the sideline following the injury.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

BYU_Football_Spring_Highlights-605453c6a09b1d05449c5479_Mar_19_2021_7_39_37

Watch: BYU Football Spring Highlights Week Three

Another week of spring practices is in the books.

USATSI_15694511_168390393_lowres

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball against UCLA in NCAA Tournament

Getting you ready for BYU-UCLA in the Round of 64.

USATSI_15699071_168390393_lowres

Ken Pomeroy Predicts BYU-UCLA in the NCAA Tournament

UCLA will take on BYU in the Round of 64 after beating Michigan State in overtime.

USATSI_15694612_168390393_lowres

Watch: Two BYU Basketball Videos Go Viral on Social Media

While UCLA and Michigan State were battling it out for a chance to take on BYU in the NCAA tournament, the Cougars were going viral on social media.

USATSI_15752568_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball to Face UCLA in Round of 64

UCLA beat Michigan State to advance the Round of 64.

USATSI_15354003_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Hirkley Latu Transfers to UCF

Hirkley Latu is a linebacker/defensive end out of Hawaii.

BYU_Football_Spring_Highlights_1-6047d216a09b1d05449c3c42_Mar_09_2021_19_56_08

BYU Football Spring Roster Breakdown: Defensive Backs

The good, the bad, and the notes surrounding the wide receivers a few weeks into spring practices.

USATSI_15699079_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: The Odds of a Deep Tournament Run

What are the chances that BYU can advance to the Sweet 16 and beyond?