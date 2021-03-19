How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball against UCLA in NCAA Tournament

Getting you ready for BYU-UCLA in the Round of 64.

BYU and UCLA tip off on Saturday night at 7:40 PM MDT/9:40 EST on CBS. The winner of BYU-UCLA will face the winner of Texas-Abilene Christian on Monday. Below is all the information you will need to watch, listen, or stream the game on Saturday night.

How to watch, listen, or stream

TV: CBS

TV Talent: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)

Stream: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch (Requires cable credentials)

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)

Live Stats: BYUCougars.com

Predictions

Shortly after the matchup was finalized, Ken Pomeroy submitted his prediction for the game. KenPom gave BYU a 61% chance to win with an expected final score of 71-68.

KenPom's prediction was in line with other predictive models - ESPN BPI and FiveThirtyEight gave BYU a 62% chance to win and a 57% chance to win, respectively.

It's important to note that most predictive models don't factor in the impact of individual player injuries. Injuries could impact UCLA on Saturday night. During their overtime victory over Michigan State, UCLA's Johnny Juzang left the game with a right ankle sprain. He needed to be helped off the court with a few minutes remaining. Juzang averages 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Bruins. His status for Saturday is unclear - he was walking gingerly on the sideline following the injury.

