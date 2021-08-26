PAC-12 Not Expanding; BYU Reportedly Named the 'One No-Brainer for Big 12 Expansion'

On Thursday, the PAC-12 announced their "decision to not pursue the expansion of [their] membership at this time." The odds of a BYU-PAC-12 marriage were always slim, even if the membership was football-only, but Thursday's news officially squashes that glimmer of hope for BYU and other schools vying for a PAC-12 invite.

Most notable for BYU and its fans, Thursday's PAC-12 news gives the Big 12 conference a better chance to survive. If the Big 12 was going to survive, it needed its remaining eight schools to stay together - that became more likely on Thursday. For the remaining eight schools in the Big 12, remaining in the Big 12 might be their best (and only) option moving forward.

While the Big 12 doesn't have to expand, expansion might be required to maintain its autonomous (power five) status. If the Big 12 expands, BYU will undoubtedly be involved in the discussions. According to a report by Barry Tramel of The Oklahoman, BYU is considered the one and only "no-brainer for Big 12 expansion."

“Industry sources have told me BYU is the one no-brainer for Big 12 expansion,” Tramel said on Thursday.

Nearly every shortlist of Big 12 expansion candidates will include BYU, like this one from Dallas News reporter Chuck Carlton.

In an earlier article, we outlined the conditions that would need to be met before BYU would join the Big 12. You can read them here. Accepting an invitation to an eroded Big 12 is not a slam dunk for BYU who has arrived at the scheduling prime of independence. In addition, it's not a foregone conclusion that the Big 12 would want to invite BYU. They have rejected BYU in the past, and they could decide to expand East and invite schools like UCF, Memphis, Houston or Cincinnati. There are many scenarios where the Big 12 could expand without BYU. And even if the Big 12 wanted BYU, there would be some hurdles that BYU would have to overcome prior to joining the Big 12.