Video - BYU Football Target Bentley Redden: Priorities, Connections, & Decision Timeline

Casey Lundquist

Bentley Redden is the kind of player that coaches dream of at BYU. Redden plays both Defensive End and Tight End at a high level. His Dad, Matt Redden, was a Defensive End for BYU in early 90's. Redden is 6'5 with great athleticism - he could excel on both sides of the ball at the next level. On top of that, he has a 4.3 GPA. BYU was Redden's first offer, but schools across the country have taken notice. Redden now has 15 scholarship offers on the table. 

I caught up with Redden to get the latest on his recruitment. Redden says that some schools are recruiting him as a TE, some as a DE, and others as an Athlete. Redden grew up as a BYU fan since his Dad played for BYU. 

The most important factors in his recruitment will be:

  1. Coaches that are willing to help him be a better person on and off the field
  2. School that has great tradition and a family environment

BYU is in a really good spot with Redden. They were the first to offer and Coach Roderick is an excellent recruiter. As things currently stand, I think BYU holds a lead but these other schools have a lot to offer, they can't be counted out. 

