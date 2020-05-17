Bentley Redden is the kind of player that coaches dream of at BYU. Redden plays both Defensive End and Tight End at a high level. His Dad, Matt Redden, was a Defensive End for BYU in early 90's. Redden is 6'5 with great athleticism - he could excel on both sides of the ball at the next level. On top of that, he has a 4.3 GPA. BYU was Redden's first offer, but schools across the country have taken notice. Redden now has 15 scholarship offers on the table.

I caught up with Redden to get the latest on his recruitment. Redden says that some schools are recruiting him as a TE, some as a DE, and others as an Athlete. Redden grew up as a BYU fan since his Dad played for BYU.

The most important factors in his recruitment will be:

Coaches that are willing to help him be a better person on and off the field School that has great tradition and a family environment

BYU is in a really good spot with Redden. They were the first to offer and Coach Roderick is an excellent recruiter. As things currently stand, I think BYU holds a lead but these other schools have a lot to offer, they can't be counted out.

Articles you may like:

BYU Football's Chances to Land the Top Utah Prospects

Kingsley Suamataia Interview: How BYU Make Up Ground in His Recruitment

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI