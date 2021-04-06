Zach Wilson Consensus Second Overall Pick to New York Jets in Updated Mock Drafts

Zach Wilson to the Jets is looking more and more likely by the day.

If Zach Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history. In the most recent and relevant mock drafts, Wilson was the consensus second overall pick after impressing during his pro day, and the Jets trading QB Sam Darnold. Below are the updated NFL mock draft projections for Zach Wilson.

ESPN

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Any doubt that the Jets were going this route has now been put to bed, as the Jets traded Sam Darnold to Carolina. The near certainty of the first pick is perhaps now matched by the near certainty of the second. Wilson has great arm strength and an ability to make things happen outside the pocket, even though his pre-2020 production, injury history and weaker strength of competition at BYU are all things to consider. In the end, Darnold just wasn't consistent enough for the Jets to pass up Wilson."

Bleacher Report

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "With incumbent quarterback Sam Darnold likely on the way out and the current Jets regime wanting to get "their guy," the most likely selection is Zach Wilson, a quarterback some analysts believe is the most talented passer in the draft. With the ability to create plays and throw off-platform with pinpoint accuracy from virtually any arm angle, the Jets would secure a potential very good-to-elite starter at the most important position on the field. There would likely be some growing pains considering the dramatic uptick in competition from BYU to the NFL, but Wilson has the desired traits that translate well to the pro game, particularly in today's wide-open, fast-paced style." - Brandon Thorn

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Unless something unexpected pops up during Wilson's NFL Scouting Combine physical, I'll be shocked if he isn't the No. 2 overall pick."

SI NFL Draft Bible

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "While the specific player that will be selected with this pick is still unclear, the Jets are expected to bring in a franchise signal-caller to work with new head coach Robert Saleh. Wilson’s undeniable talent outweighs concerns with his decision-making and processing. He can become a top-tier NFL quarterback."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Tom Fornelli:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "People are starting to think I don't like Zach Wilson because I keep stressing that I prefer Justin Fields, so I'm going to say all the things about Wilson I like. I love his arm strength and his ability to think quickly on his feet and improvise. I love his attitude, as he shows the kind of confidence every great QB needs. I just worry that his confidence in his arm strength betrays him too often, and while he got away with it at BYU, he'll have to adjust quickly at the NFL level."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "As time progresses, this pick seemingly gets closer and closer to being written in pen.

It’s tough to go wrong with either Wilson or Justin Fields in this spot. The narrative that Wilson was simply a one-year wonder à la Mitchell Trubisky is disingenuous. Wilson earned an 80.5 overall grade across seven starts as a true freshman back in 2018, including an 18-for-18, 317-yard passing performance in BYU’s bowl win over Western Michigan. His 2019 season began with offseason shoulder surgery and included a stint on the sideline with a thumb injury. Still, he put up a respectable 76.2 PFF grade in over 600 snaps.

Of course, those performances both pale in comparison to his 2020 season, where Wilson led all quarterbacks in PFF grade (95.4). His arm talent and ability to create outside structure impressed, regardless of the competition he faced."

YardBarker

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "The Jets haven't closed the door on keeping former first-round pick Sam Darnold, but the writing is on the wall that they will select a quarterback with the second overall pick considering they've been resistant to trading the pick. Wilson is a potential Darnold replacement, coming off a brilliant season in which he completed 73.5% of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also shows above-average mobility."

Author note: The YardBarker mock draft was submitted a few hours prior to the Sam Darnold trade.