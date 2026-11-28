On Friday evening, highly productive running back Filisi Filipe committed to BYU. Filipe, a local product that preps at Herriman High School, committed to BYU over Washington State. Filipe led the 6A division in rushing yards and he was one of the most productive running backs in the state of Utah this season. He ran for 1,954 yards and 31 touchdowns, all while averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

Filipe led Herriman High School to the state semifinals against Skyridge. While Herriman came up just short in a 34-35 loss, Filipe delivered with 245 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in that game.

Filipe ran for more than 130 yards in 9 out of 12 games this season. He ran for more than 165 yards in 7 games. In one game against Weber, he had 166 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on just 6 carries.

Nate Rees, the owner of Utah Ballers, has seen Filisi up close over the last several years. On what makes Filipe special, Rees said. "Filisi is a running back who has exceptional balance, vision, and burst. He does a phenomenal job of finding a seam and hitting it as good as anybody I’ve seen. His contact balance at the line of scrimmage and in the second level is elite. It takes multiple defenders to bring him down, and he always falls forward."

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Frankly, Filipe fits the mold of previous running backs that Harvey Unga has recruited to BYU. Unga prefers big, bruising running backs with good vision over running backs that can hit home runs. Filipe fits that mold. Filipe is listed at 5'10 and 204 pounds.

Filipe is expected to sign with BYU next week when the early signing window opens on Wednesday.

Where Filisi Filipe Fits Into the BYU RB Room

Filisi Filipe will join a BYU running back with a lot of young, unproven talent. Assuming LJ Martin leaves for the NFL after this season, the Cougars could have a room full of underclassmen unless they add an experienced transfer or two.

Filipe is the second running back commit of the 2027 class, joining Nevada native Ezra Sanelivi. If both Filipe and Sanelivi join the 2026 roster, BYU could have four true freshmen running backs next season. Returned missionaries Kingston Keanaaina and McKay Madsen are expected to enroll after their missions.

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