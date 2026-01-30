BYU Offers Quarterback Preston Beck, Son of BYU Legend John Beck

College football coaches spend the month of January on the recruiting trail. They visit top targets, identify future targets, and they extend scholarship offers to those future targets. In fact, they extend enough offers in January that most offers fly under the radar. On Friday, however, BYU extended an offer that caught the attention of BYU fans.

The Cougars offered a 2028 quarteraback with a familiar last name: Beck. Preston Beck is the son of former BYU legendary quarterback John Beck. After becoming the starting quarterback for San Clemente High School as a sophomore, Preston has started to attract the attention of college coaches.

Preston received his first offer from Nevada on Thursday. Colorado State offered shortly after. Then on Friday, Beck received an offer from BYU.

Im so thankful to announce that I received an offer from BYU. RISE AND SHOUT!!🤙🏽#SCtritonfootball pic.twitter.com/AJB8HqCndv — Preston Beck (@PrestonBeck28) January 30, 2026

Preston threw for 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions as a sophomore at San Clemente High School. The scholarship offers up to this point are less about his production and more about his upside. On film, Beck looks like the son of a professional quarterbacks coach. He has a quick, concise release. He is able to layer the football with touch, and he navigates the pocket with good footwork. We would expect Preston to get more offers by the time he is making his college choice.

So grateful for the opportunity to play this season and proud of my team and the run we made. Excited for next season. Here are my sophomore season highlights. https://t.co/e91p7RH059 — Preston Beck (@PrestonBeck28) December 3, 2025

When John Beck graduated from BYU, he left the program as the second all-time leading passer with over 11,000 passing yards. He was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in 2006 after leading the Cougars' to an 11-2 season. He cemented himself in BYU lore that season when he led a comeback against rival Utah up in Salt Lake City. On the final play of the game, Beck threw a touchdown to Johnny Harline to beat the Utes.

John Beck finds Jonny Harline on the other side of the field to win the 2006 Holy War pic.twitter.com/jSqg4ItSoG — 2StripesCPD (@2StripesCPD) June 19, 2025

BYU Offers Preston Beck's Teammate: Jaxson Rex

Preston Beck isn't the only player at San Clemente to receive a BYU offer this month. Last week, the Cougars offered one of Beck's top targets in Jaxson Rex.

BYU fans are very familiar with the Rex name. Former BYU tight end Byron Rex was an All-American in the 1990's. At least one of Byron's sons, Isaac and Preston, have been on BYU's roster since 2020. Isaac Rex set the record for the most receiving touchdowns by a BYU tight end before he graduated. Preston Rex made the transition from safety to running back last season and played in a reserve role behind LJ Martin.

Well it's time to get to know another Rex: Jaxson Rex. On Friday, BYU offered Jaxson Rex a scholarship. Jaxson stars on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a safety at San Clemente High School. Jaxson's 6'1 frame suggests he will play either safety or wide receiver at the next level as well.

Rex holds competing offers from Oregon State, Utah State, Cal Poly, and Sacramento State. Given the various family connections, BYU should immediately be considered the team to beat in his recruitment.

