BYU is Pursuing a Trio of Four-Star Wide Receivers in the 2025 Class
June will be an important month on the recruiting trail for the BYU football program. The Cougars are set to host a long list of official visitors, the most since official visits in June were allowed by the NCAA. Last week, BYU wrapped up an official with one four-star wide receiver (Micah Matthews), and they will host two more four-star wide receivers (LaMason Waller & Sam Turner) in June. In total, BYU is pursuing three four-star wide receivers in the 2025 class.
BYU and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake have had a lot of success recruiting highly-touted wide receivers over the last few years. The Cougars have signed four-star Cody Hagen and high three-star prospects like Dom McKenzie, Jojo Phillips, and Tei Nacua. Getting any one of these three wide receivers to Provo would be one of Fesi Sitake's biggest recruiting wins yet.
The wide receiver room is in a healthy position thanks to the recruiting of Fesi Sitake. The Cougars have veterans Chase Roberts, Kody Epps, and Darius Lassiter ready to lead the wide receivers this year, while younger guys like Jojo Phillips, Keelan Marion, and Parker Kingston will also contribute. Then there are three freshman that are ready to become rotational guys in the future like Cody Hagen, Dom McKenzie, and Tei Nacua.
Because BYU is in a good position already and filling the roster isn't a concern, they can shoot for the stars and hope to land difference makers. And that's exactly what they're doing.
LaMason Waller III
LaMason Waller, a four-star wide receiver from California, will officially visit BYU from June 20th to June 23rd. Waller has offers from all over the country. He has over 40 offers including offers from the likes of Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Texas A&M, and West Virginia among many others.
In an interview earlier in May, Waller said he plans to take official visits to Arkansas, BYU, Purdue, and Oregon State among others.
Getting Waller on campus is a big deal. Historically speaking, BYU has had a lot of success on the recruiting trail when they get kids on campus for official visits.
Micah Matthews
Micah Matthews is listed as a four-star athlete, but we believe he's best suited to play wide receiver at the next level. Matthews' recruitment hasn't been as public as some of the other players that BYU is recruiting, but make no mistake, he is as good as any receiver BYU is recruiting in this class. Matthews was on campus for an official visit last week.
He also holds competing offers from North Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky among others. He is electric with the ball in his hands.
Sam Turner
Sam Turner, a four-star wide receiver from Georgia, announced his plans to officially visit BYU this month.
Turner picked up a BYU offer back in January. He holds competing offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, USF, and East Carolina among others.
Historically speaking, BYU has never had a lot of recruiting success in Georgia. Last recruiting cycle, however, BYU landed Atlanta native Tre Alexander. The Alexander connection is an important one in the recruitment of Sam Turner. Alexander and Turner were high school teammates - they both prepped at Southwest Dekalb High School in Atlanta.