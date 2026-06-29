4-Star WR Blake Wong Discusses BYU Commitment

On Saturday, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong committed to BYU over finalists Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and Utah. Wong was BYU's top wide receiver target in the 2027 class. We caught up with Wong to discuss his decision, and how BYU was able to separate itself in his recruitment.

Wong pointed out three reasons why BYU became his school of choice. The first was BYU's staff and the culture in Provo.

"The relationship I had with coach Fesi and the culture fit of the program was a big deal for me," Wong said on what separated BYU from other finalists. "I know college football is a big business, but the way BYU operates is really more like a family atmosphere."

The on-field component was important as well. Wong has the talent to play early in his BYU career. He has good size, elite balance, and the ability to make plays in the open field. The opportunity to see early playing time at BYU played a role in his decision. "Having the opportunity to make a difference early on the field also was important," Wong said.

Last but not least, the spirital component played a role in Wong's decision. "The opportunity for me to grow stronger in the gospel was important," Wong said. "I was baptized at 13 years old, so I feel like being at a place where I can be strong in the gospel and continue to build my testimony was very important to me."

On what he is most excited for, Wong mentioned the opportunities and the brotherhood at BYU. He also brought up the passionate BYU fanbase.

"I’m most excited about having the opportunity to contribute early and getting to know my teammates," Wong said. "Every time I have visited, the players were great with me and we had fun together. I’m looking forward on building those relationships and brotherhood and completing together and making each other better."

Wong took a mid-week official visit, so he was the only official visitor on campus at the time. Multiple BYU wide receivers showed up to meet him during his visit, including Legend Glasker, Terrance Saryon, Kyler Kasper, and Jojo Phillips.

BYU wide receiver target Blake Wong with BYU wide receivers on his BYU official visit | X: @Blake3229

"Also, just being able to play in front maybe the most passionate fan base in college football," Wong added. "Every time I’ve gone to a game, the crowd has always been super hyped. And having my extended family and family friends living nearby and having season tickets, the games will be super fun for my family."

BYU's coaching staff has high expectations for Wong. "They see me as a versatile WR that has the skill set to play all the positions," he said. "They do see me as player that can run the option routes and also use me in the jet sweep game. They would use me similarly to how they used Puka."

When Puka Nacua was at BYU, Aaron Roderick designed creative ways to get him the ball. Whether it was jet sweeps in the redzone, quick screens, or route concepts designed to get Nacua open, Roderick got Nacua as many touches as possible. That's the kind of role that Wong could play at BYU.

Jr Season film through 10 games

84 receptions

1469 yards, #2 CA (Norco season record)

20 TDs #3 CA (Norco season record)



280 Yds, 5 TDs vs MVHS (Norco single game record)

14 receptions vs Centennial (Norco Single game record)



Full Jr season highlight film… pic.twitter.com/4ypXNwrfWD — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) November 10, 2025

Wong is poised to join a talented wide receiver at pipeline at BYU. Between the wide receivers, the tight ends, and the quarterbacks, BYU has all the talent to put together a prolific passing attack in the future. Wong is positioned to be a big part of that.

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