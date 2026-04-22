BYU Makes the Final Three for Four-Star Offensive Lineman Isaiah Bertola

On Tuesday, four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola trimmed his list of finalists to three and BYU made the cut alongside Cal and USC. Bertola, a native of Hawaii, also scheduled official visits with his three finalists. He will take an official visit to BYU in late June for what is shaping up to be BYU's big official visit weekend.

Bertola has been a priority target for BYU and offensive line coach TJ Woods dating back to October when he picked up a BYU offer. Bertola made the trip from Honolulu to Provo back in November for BYU's regular season finale against UCF.

Grateful for the hospitality on game day. Thank you @BYUfootball for having me and making it an unforgettable experience #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/5UMZEg5sUI — Isaiah (@Isaiah_Bertola) November 29, 2025

A few months later, TJ Woods and Chad Kauha'aha'a made the trip to Hawaii to visits Bertola in his home state.

I wanna thank @coachwoods and @CoachChadK45 for taking the time to come and meet me and my ohana, hope you guys have a safe trip home!!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/ChRKdzDCDC — Isaiah (@Isaiah_Bertola) January 28, 2026

Bertola is an offensive tackle prospect that is listed at 6'5 and 305 pounds. He is one of the more coveted offensive tackle prospects in the 2027 class. He turned down the likes of Oregon, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Penn State, Washington, SMU, and UCLA to focus on his final three.

BYU is in the Mix for Multiple Coveted Recruits

Bertola is just the latest coveted recruit to name BYU as a finalist. BYU is in the mix for multiple coveted recruits that recently trimmed their list of finalists, many of which are four-star recruits.

Malakai Taufoou - S

California safety prospect Malakai Taufoou trimmed his list of schools to five and BYU made the cut alongside Oregon, Washingon, Cal, and Penn State. Some of the biggest brands in the sport didn't make the cut for Taufoou, including Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee among many others.

Taufoou, listed at 6'2, tallied 50 total tackles, 4 interceptions, and 6 tackles for loss last season. He is one of the top safety prospects in the 2027 class.

Blake Wong - WR

Blake Wong is one of the top wide receiver prospects out West. Last week, Wong trimmed his list of finalists to five and BYU made the cut alongside Utah, UCLA, Ohio State, and Oregon. Wong will officially visit BYU in June.

Wong has reliable hands and the ability to high-point the football and make contested catches. He is also gifted with the ball in his hands after the catch. He finished his very productive junior season with 1,469 receiving yards, a single season record at Norco High School. He also had 20 receiving touchdowns, another Norco record. In one game against Murrieta Valley High school, his former school, he had a school record 280 receiving yards.

Elyjah Staples - Ath

Elyjah Staples, another four-star recruit, named his four finalists and BYU made the cut alongside Cal, Stanford, and Arizona. Staples, a California native, turned down competing offers from the likes of Arizona State, Minnesota, Kansas, Wake Forest, TCU, Boise State and San Diego State.

Sione Felila - OL

Coveted offensive line prospect Sione Felila named his top five schools and BYU made the cut alongside Cal, Arizona State, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Felila will make his college decision on April 27th.