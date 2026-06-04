10 Priority Recruits on BYU’s Radar as June Visits Heat Up

The BYU football program is gearing up for the most important recruiting month of the year. Over the next month, BYU will host its highest priority recruits on campus for official visits. The Cougars have built a strong foundation for the 2027 class. In this article, we'll break down 10 uncommitted recruits to know, and monitor, over the next month.

1. Bode Sparrow - ATH

The top prospect in the state of Utah took an official visit to Oklahoma last week and didn't commit to the Sooners. That's a big win for BYU who is planning to have Bode Sparrow on campus for an official visit. Sparrow, who has BYU, Utah, Oregon, and Oklahoma in his final four, could play either wide receiver or safety at the next level.

The race to land Sparrow will heat up as he takes the rest of his official visits. BYU is right in the mix.

2. Uhila Wolfgramm - DE

One of our favorite prospects in the 2027 class, Uhila Wolfgramm was on an official visit to Oklahoma with Bode Sparrow. Like Sparrow, he left Norman uncommitted. Wolfgramm is very familiar with BYU - he preps just down the road from Provo at Maple Mountain High School. In April, he was on BYU's campus for an unofficial visit where he met with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and other staff members.

The standout pass rusher reminds us a lot of BYU breakout freshman Nusi Taumoepeau. Wolfgramm was recently upgraded to four-star status and we expect him to be one of the top five players in the 2027 class by signing day.

Some clips from my Jr SZN. Grateful to be part of #TheMountain @MapleMountainFB! #2027 pic.twitter.com/2DrPAJFwVF — Uhila Matekitonga Finefeuiaki Wolfgramm (@UhilaMFW4) January 23, 2026

3. Blake Wong - WR

A four-star wide receiver from California, Blake Wong has BYU in his final five schools alongside Utah, Oregon, Ohio State, and UCLA. Wong will take an official visit to BYU in June beofre making his college decision at the end of the month.

As of this writing, Wong is BYU's top target at wide receiver.

4. Isaiah Bertola - OL

A four-star offensive lineman from Hawaii, Isaiah Bertola continues to reel in big-time offers. He recently picked up a competing offer from Texas to go along with offers from USC, Cal, ASU, Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, Washington, Nebraska, Auburn, and Nebraska among others.

Bertola made the trip from Hawaii to Provo for BYU's regular season finale against UCF last season. Ever since that visit, Bertola has been one of BYU's top targets in the 2027 class. He will take an official visit in late June.

5. Kyle Nabrotsky - OL

Speaking of priority offensive line targets, Kyle Nabrotsky is right at the top of BYU's wishlist. The Tennessee native has family connections to BYU, and he is a member of the church. Nabrotsky named his top six schools and BYU made the cut alongside Vanderbilt, UCLA, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee.

Nabrotsky will be on campus for an official visit in late June as well.

6. Brody Rudnicki - QB

In terms of high school quarterbacks, Brody Rudnicki is the top target on BYU's recruiting board. Rudnicki recently named his top three schools: Cal, Utah, and BYU. The Cougars will get his third and final official visit in late June.

7. Peyton Higginson - ATH

A three-star athlete out of Salem Hills High School, Peyton Higginson has racked up competing offers from Michigan, Utah, Cal, Purdue, Boise State, and Utah State among others.

Higginson will be on campus for an official visit in late June. Higginson is listed at 6'3 and 180 pounds. He could play safety or wide receiver at the next level.

8. Jag Ioane - DE

Jag Ioane is a quick defensive end prospect that preps minutes from BYU's campus at Orem High School. Ioane is weighing competing offers from Utah, Washington, and Michigan among others. Ioane has plans to officially visit BYU in June.

9. Moa Brown - ATH

A long, versatile prospect out of Corner Canyon High School, Moa Brown spent the first years of his high school career at defensive end. On his social media bio, he has added a new position: offensive tackle. Brown's 6'7 frame is fitting of an offensive tackle, so that position change makes a lot of sense.

He is weighing competing offers from Oregon, Utah, UCLA, and ASU among others. He will take an official visit to BYU in late June.

10. Jaxson Rex - ATH

Jaxson Rex is the cousin of Preston Rex and Isaac Rex, and the newphew of Byron Rex. Jaxson's recruitment has been heating up over the last few months as he's picked up competing offers from UCLA and Arizona since receiving a BYU offer. He has an official visit scheduled for late June and BYU has a lot of advantages in this recruitment.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.