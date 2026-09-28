BYU Offers Former Coveted Recruit and JUCO Transfer Jadyn Hudson

The BYU football program had the weekend off. The Cougars will be back in action next Saturday when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs. During the bye week, some BYU coaches hit the recruiting trail, including safeties coach Demario Warren.

On Sunday, Warren extended an offer to JUCO product Jadyn Hudson. Hudson, a safety, plays for the College of San Mateo in California. Prior to his time at Colllege of San Mateo, Hudson was a true freshman at UCLA in 2025. He was expected to be on UCLA's roster in 2026 as well, but he wasn't on the spring roster when it was released earlier this year.

Hudson has played well enough at College of San Mateo to work his way back to FBS college football. He picked up an offer from Western Michigan last month. BYU is the second FBS school to offer him out of the JUCO ranks and the first Power Four program.

When Hudson signed with UCLA, he was a four-star prospect with offers from all over the country. He held competing offers from Ohio State, Miami, USC, Oklahoma, Auburn, Washington, Penn State, LSU, Arizona State, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, and Michigan State among others. He was one of the top signees in UCLA's 2025 recruiting class.

Hudson has good size at 6'2 and 195 pounds. He processes quickly and he is comfortable making tackles in open space. What stands out most, in the opinion of this author, is his ball-hawking ability from the safety position. As a senior in high school, Hudson had seven interceptions in just nine games played. He tallied 13 intereptions in his last two years of high school.

He also played some receiver, so he has good ball skills and the ability to carry the ball once he gets it in his hands. He was a return specialist in high school as well.

Since Hudson was a member of the 2025 class, he will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice. BYU has a pair of veterans safeties on the current roster in Faletau Satuala and Raider Damuni. There is a world where BYU might have to replace one or both of those two next season. That's where a player like Hudson could come in, provide depth, and push for playing time at that position.

Hudson will be a recruit to watch in the coming months.

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