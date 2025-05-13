BYU to Host Coveted Offensive Lineman Jax Tanner for Official Visit
On Monday, coveted offensive lineman Jax Tanner announced his plans for forr official visits. Tanner will take official visits to Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, and BYU. BYU will have a chance to make the last impression. The Cougars will host him in late June. Tanner had previously announced a top 10 that included BYU, Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, USF, and Boise State. Now, Tanner will focus in on his finalists and take official visits.
Tanner, a native of Meridian, Idaho, has picked up nearly 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment. Schools like Auburn, Cal, Michigan State, Purdue, Stanford, USC, Utah, and Washington extended Tanner a scholarship offer but did not make the cut.
Tanner is one of BYU's top priorities in the 2026 recruiting class. BYU's coaching staff has been up to Idaho multiple times to visit him at his high school.
Tanner is currently a high three-star recruit according to recruiting services. By the end of the 2026 recruiting cycle, he will likely be a four-star recruit.
As a junior, Tanner was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Idaho. He did not allow a sack all season and he had 115 pancake blocks according to Gatorade. He played right tackle last season and he projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.
BYU's 2026 class has the potential to be one of the best ever. Jax Tanner would be part of that if he picked BYU. The Cougars got their first four-star commitment in the 2026 class when Brock Harris committed to the Cougars. Then, the Cougars picked up a commitment from four-star Bott Mulitalo. They are looking to continue the recruiting momentum over the next two months.