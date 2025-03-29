Coveted Tight End Prospect Ty Goettsche Commits to BYU Football
On Saturday morning, Colorado native Ty Goettsche locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU. BYU was one of the first schools to get in touch with Goettsche a few months ago.
A few weeks after that visit from BYU, Goettsche's recruitment took off. He picked up his first offer from Utah State on February 11th. In less than a month, he picked up competing offers from Penn State, Texas Tech, Arizona, Utah, Cal, Michigan, TCU, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, BYU, and a number of G6 schools.
Goettsche had scheduled official visits to Florida, Auburn, BYU and Texas Tech. Instead of waiting to take his official visits, Goettsche felt like BYU was the school for him. In an earlier conversation with BYU On SI, Goettsche said the connection to the church made BYU stand out from the other schools recruiting him.
He plans to serve a mission after high school, and he feels that BYU is best suited to help him with that transition to the mission field to college football.
" I love the culture at BYU, and how flexible they are with kids that want to serve missions. Nowadays, with all the coaches switching schools and how dangerous it can be leaving on a mission, coming back to a whole new coaching staff. I know that Coach Kalani is gonna be staying there for a while, and he's kind of flipped the program around. I really love the culture he's developed there at BYU."
Goettsche has a connection to BYU. His family friend and member of his local ward is former BYU standout tight end Andrew George. George, of course, is famously remembered for his game-winning touchdown against Utah in 2009. It was Andrew George that alerted the BYU staff about Goettsche in the first place.
Listed at 6'7 and 225 pounds, it's easy to see why Goettsche went from no offers to a national recruit over the span of a month. He is long, athletic, and he has a big catching radius. He is also a willing blocker that will be able to hold his own at the line of scrimmage.
Aaron Roderick's offense is much more difficult to defend when there is a tight end that can be a threat as both a blocker and a pass-catcher. Should he choose BYU, Goettsche would have the talent to be an ideal fit in Roderick's offense.