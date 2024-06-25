Defensive Lineman Cole Cogshell Discusses His BYU Commitment
On Monday evening, three-star defensive lineman Cole Cogshell committed to BYU. Cogshell is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2025 class. Cogshell's recruitment accelerated seemingly overnight back in March after a strong showing in the Spring evalution period. He picked up his first from Montana on March 1st. He picked up 14 more offers in the following weeks including an offer from BYU's Jernaro Gilford on May 15th. We caught up with Cogshell to discuss his recruitment and decision to commit to BYU.
Cogshell first got in touch with BYU through cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. "I first got in touch with BYU when I attended a showcase with my team," Cogshell said. "I never knew coach Gilford was there...But later that day I received a call from him and we talked for a good amount of time where I was then offered."
Cogshell knew a little bit about the BYU football program, but it was a former Cougar in the NFL that sparked further interest in BYU. "Prior to being recruited I always knew BYU played great football at a high level," Cogshell said. "Since I’m a Rams fan, we drafted a stud Puka Nacua and I did further research into BYU."
A few weeks after picking up an offer from BYU, Cogshell decided to take an official visit to Provo. "My favorite part was definitely spending time with the recruits, the coaching staff, and the players," Cogshell said. "We played paintball against the players and the coaching and it was a great experience. What made BYU unique for me is how it felt like it was a family up there. I really could feel the great culture and the love within the program and quickly could tell it wasn’t fake or forced."
It was the culture, consistent recruiting from the coaching staff, and path to development that led Cogshell to shut down his recruitment and commit to BYU. "[BYU] wanted me. There was only a few schools who actually tried building a relationship with me after offering me. BYU is also known to play great football at a high level. I also felt like I belonged there. I could really see myself living there and I could feel a real brotherhood. Then one of the most important reasons is I know I will be developed, not only as a player, but as a person."
There is so much upside and potential to Cogshell's game. Cogshell is listed at 6'3 and 240 pounds. He is the type of defensive lineman that BYU needs to compete in the Big 12. He has good size and he is quick off the line of scrimmage and he is only scratching the surface of his potential. He lined up at defensive end and along the interior of the defensive line as a junior John Miur High School. We like He has a lot of physical tools that Jay Hill be able to utilize at BYU.
BYU liked Cogshell's athleticism and ability to get after the quarterback. "They liked that I was an athletic and strong pass rusher. They can see that I haven’t reached my ceiling yet which is why I’m so eager to get up there and get developed. Which is why I will be enrolling early."
Cogshell is one of a handful of commits that plans to enroll early, joining others like LaMason Waller and Cale Breslin. BYU's 2025 class is starting together, and Cogshell has as much upside as any commit in the class.