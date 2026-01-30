ESPN Recognizes BYU Signee Bott Mulitalo For Pro Potential

Back in December, BYU signed its best recruiting class since recruiting rankings became popular in the early 2000's. One of BYU's top signees in the 2026 class is offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo. The former defensive tackle switched to the offensive side of the ball where he played his senior season for nearby Lone Peak High School.

ESPN recently finalized its final rankings for the 2026 class. Along with their final rankings, they also highlighted two players at every position: one that is most college-ready and another with the most NFL upside. Bott Mulitalo was highlighted as the offensive lineman with the most NFL upside in the 2026 class.

Don't be surprised if Mulitalo pushes for playing time in 2026, but there are indications that his ceiling could progress to the NFL level. He was a two-year standout at the Under Armour Salt Lake City camps. In 2024, he was among the top performers as a defensive lineman. A year later, he returned on the other side of the ball and walked away as the camp MVP for offensive linemen. His explosiveness is rare. Mulitalo's 30-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds would have been in the top 10 on either side of the ball at last year's NFL combine. His intensity and coachability stood out in our in-person evaluations as well. He's a natural football player with great bend, power and a solid base. His major strides after just one season of prioritizing offensive line play indicate big things could be coming with continued focus and physical development. Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill (ESPN)

Mulitalo will join a BYU offensive line unit that loses three starters in Isaiah Jatta, Weylin Lapuaho, and Austin Leausa. However, the Cougars brought in three transfers with starting experience as well. Mulitalo will enroll early and try to crack the two-deep at either guard or tackle. Mulitalo is so physically gifted that it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the field this Fall if he can learn the playbook and acclimate to the speed of P4 football.

Bott Mulitalo Scouting Report

Bott Mulitalo, Offensive Line – (Lone Peak High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'5", 290 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), ★★★★ (Rivals), ★★★★ (ESPN)

Notable Offers: Oregon, Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, Washington, USC, etc.

Scouting Report: A former defensive tackle that switched over to play offensive line. Big, physical, and very athletic for his size and age. Still raw as a new offensive lineman, but he has multi-year starter potential.

