Four-Star Linebacker Nusi Taumoepeau Commits to BYU
On Monday, four-star linebacker Nusi Taumoepeau committed to BYU. Taumoepeau signed with Stanford during the early signing period and was recently released from his Stanford commitment following Stanford's decision to fire head coach Troy Taylor. Taumoepeau, who had been one of BYU's top priorities in the 2025 class, will stay in his home state and play for Kalani Sitake and Jay Hill.
Before committing to Stanford, Taumoepeau was on BYU's campus for multiple visits, including an official visit over the Summer. He also took official visits to Utah, Cal, and Oklahoma State. He even took a couple visits after committing to Stanford.
Taumoepeau is one of the top in-state recruits in the 2025 class. Taumoepeau graded out as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and he was ranked third in the state in the 2025 class rankings. Taumoepeau played outside linebacker for Westlake and he was a pass rush specialist. He tallied 13 sacks. In the opinion of this author, he was the best in-state pass rusher in the 2025 class by a decent margin. He is listed as a linebacker by 247Sports.
Taumoepeau is talented enough to get early playing time at BYU. Last year, BYU got its highly-touted recruits on the field as early as possible. Players like Faletau Satuala and Viliami Po'uha played more than 60 snaps even though they were not starters. In the era of the transfer portal, BYU will continue to get as many freshman on the field as possible. Taumoepeau is talented enough to get some snaps as a true freshman.