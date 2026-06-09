Four-Star Wide Receiver Blake Wong Arrives for BYU Official Visit

One of BYU's top targets in the 2027 class is on campus for his official visit. On Monday, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong posted pictures during his BYU official visit. BYU is part of Wong's final five schools. Other finalists include Oregon, UCLA, Ohio State, and Utah. Wong is taking official visits to all five before he makes his college decision in late June.

Four-star WR Blake Wong on his BYU official visit.



BYU, Oregon, UCLA, Ohio State, and Utah in his final five.



📷 Instagram @_bl5ke pic.twitter.com/DgkYQAzoXO — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 9, 2026

In terms of extending a scholarship offer, BYU was relatively late to Wong's recruitment. The Cougars offered him in February, but they had been in touch for months before that. In an interview with BYU On SI, Wong said he first got in touch with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake back in June of 2025. Wong is now the top wide receiver on BYU's 2027 recruiting board.

Wong is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When BYU was in California last month for a fan fest and devotional, Wong attended the devotional with his family.

It was great to be at the devotional. pic.twitter.com/j4KYFYu1a0 — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) May 18, 2026

The church isn't Wong's only connection to BYU. Wong spent his freshman year at Murrieta Valley High School, the alma mater of now BYU starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier was the starting quarterback at Murrieta Valley when Wong was a freshman. Wong eventually transferred to Norco High School.

Last season, Wong set a school record against his former team. He tallied a Norco record 280 receiving yards against Murrieta Valley. That game was part of his 1,469 receiving yards, a Norco single season record.

It takes only a couple clips to see why Wong is coveted by so many schools across the country. He is balanced, he runs good routes, he is dangerous after the catch, and he can make contested catches as well.

Jr Season film through 10 games

84 receptions

1469 yards, #2 CA (Norco season record)

20 TDs #3 CA (Norco season record)



280 Yds, 5 TDs vs MVHS (Norco single game record)

14 receptions vs Centennial (Norco Single game record)



Full Jr season highlight film… pic.twitter.com/4ypXNwrfWD — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) November 10, 2025

Wong's official visit marks the start of the most critical recruiting window of the year for BYU. Over the next two weeks, BYU will host its top targets on campus for official visits. Those visitors will shape BYU's 2027 recruiting class.

BYU already has five players committed in the 2027 class, most of which rae projected to play defense at BYU. Linebacker Tytan Dejong, defensive tackles Jeremiah Williams and Moa Havili, and cornerback Ryan Wooten are committed to the new BYU defensive staff. Running back prospect Ezra Sanelivi is the only prospect committed on offense at this point. The offensive staff is hoping to close on many of its top prospects this month.

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