Last December, BYU signed the best recruiting class since star ratings became popular in the early 2000's. Five of BYU's 2026 signees will participate in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday night. Below is all the information you need to watch or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU Signees in the Polynesian Bowl

Channel: NFL Network

Time: 7 PM Mountain Time

BYU Signees in the Polynesian Bowl

Below are the scouting reports for each of the five BYU players that are on the Polynesian Bowl rosters.

Kaue Akana - ATH

Kaue Akana, Safety/Wide Receiver/Linebacker – (Orem High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'2.5", 200 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Utah, Oregon, USC, Alabama, UCLA, etc.

Scouting Report: Perhaps the most versatile player in the state of Utah. Kaue Akana, the cousin of breakout star Tausili Akana, could play on either side of the football for BYU. He is listed as a wide receiver by recruiting services, although we expect him to start out on the defensive side.

Lopeti Moala

Lopeti Moala, Defensive Line – (Orem High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'4", 250 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports)

Notable Offers: Utah, UCLA, Arizona, Stanford, USC, etc.

Scouting Report: One of the most productive defensive players in the state of Utah last year. Lopeti Moala dominated for the Orem defensive line this year, helping his team to a state championship. Moala is just starting to show how high his ceiling can be. He is a future difference maker for the BYU defensive line. He already has the size to play at defensive end. He could grow into a defensive tackle potentially down the road.

Bott Mulitalo

Bott Mulitalo, Offensive Line – (Lone Peak High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'5", 290 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), ★★★★ (Rivals), ★★★★ (ESPN)

Notable Offers: Oregon, Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, Washington, USC, etc.

Scouting Report: A former defensive tackle that switched over to play offensive line. Big, physical, and very athletic for his size and age. Still raw as a new offensive lineman, but he has multi-year starter potential.

Jaron Pula

Jaron Pula, Wide Receiver – (Lone Peak High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'2.5", 185 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), ★★★★ (ESPN)

Notable Offers: Alabama, Utah, UCLA, Auburn, Miami, Texas Tech etc.

Scouting Report: Jaron is a four-star receiver that, in the opinion of this author, is the most physically gifted wide receiver to come out of the state of Utah since Puka Nacua. Jaron is all of 6'2 and he is listed at 185 pounds. He is big enough to play a physical brand of football, make contested cathes, and excel as a possession wide receiver.

He also possesses the high-end athleticism to be a big-play threat. Pula is smooth and fluid in his movements - similar to former BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u - but his top-end speed is better than Pau'u's at the same age. Jaron has long strides to get behind defenses or blow by would-be tacklers.

Kennan Pula

Kennan Pula, Safety/Wide Receiver – (Lone Peak High School, Utah)



Height/Weight: 6'2", 195 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), ★★★ (ESPN)

Notable Offers: Alabama, Utah, UCLA, Auburn, Miami, Texas Tech etc.

Scouting Report: Like his brother, Kennan could play on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver. However, his ceiling is probably highest at safety. Pula has great size, physicality, and perhaps the best ball skills of any defensive back that BYU has signed in the Kalani Sitake era. Kennan went viral in the state playoffs for hauling in one of the best interceptions you will see at any level of football.

This is the best interception I have ever seen AT ANY LEVEL! Lone Peak High and @Utah_Football commit Kennan Pula with the jaw-dropping pick! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/xt30Q3IkAU — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) November 14, 2025

Kennan extended to make an unbelievable back-hand catch while leaping in the air. Then he managed to spin before he hit the ground to protect the football.

