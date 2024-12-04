Live Updates for BYU on 2025 Early Signing Day
National signing day is officially underway. BYU is expecting to sign most, if not all, of its 19 commits on Wednesday. The Cougars kicked off the early signing day by announcing the signing of Georgia native and tight end prospect Tucker Kelleher. This article will have live signing day updates. It will be udpated as the day progresses.
1. Tucker Kelleher - TE
Three-star right end Tucker Kelleher was the first signing of the morning. Kelleher, a Georgia native, was one of the first players to commit to new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride. Gilbride hopes Kelleher can be an all-around tight end in the BYU offense. Kelleher will join the program for the 2025 season.
2. Andrew Williams - OL
Missouri native Andrew Williams is the second player to sign with BYU on Wednesday. During his recruitment, Williams was catching the attention of seemingly every coach that saw him in person this Summer. He picked up his first Power Four offer from Kansas State in May after attending their camp. He went to Iowa State's camp a few days later and picked up an offer from the Cyclones. Then he picked up an offer from Kansas after attending their camp. Finally, he camped at BYU and picked up an offer from TJ Woods. Williams has the potential to be a future starter at offensive tackle. He will join the program in time for the 2025 season.
3. Tyler Payne - LB
Weber High School product Tyler Payne, the son of former BYU punter Matt Payne, is officially a BYU Cougar. Tyler Payne was an ultra productive linebacker at Weber, and he is projected to play linebacker at BYU. Payne's recruitment flew under the radar since he committed to BYU so early in the process. However, he has the potential to be one of the highest impact players from the 2025 class.
4. Austin Pay - OL
Legacy recruit Austin Pay is officially a BYU Cougar. Pay is a four-star recruit per Rivals.
5. Will Walker - K
On Wednesday, BYU announced the signing of kicker Will Walker.
6. Sale Fano - DL
Sale Fano is the next addition to the 2025 class. Fano is a three-star product out of Westlake High School.
7. Kendal Wall - DL
Kendal Wall is the next addition to BYU's 2025 class. Kendal Wall is a defensive end that will look to make the transition to defensive tackle in Provo. He fits the mold of guys like John Nelson and Blake Mangelson who made that transition with great success in 2024.