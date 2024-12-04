New BYU Quarterback Nolan Keeney Can Make Plays Off Script
On Wednesday, Oregon native Nolan Keeney signed with the BYU football program. After throwing for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior, Keeney brings his ability to make plays off script to BYU. Keeney is a great downfield thrower - that stands out when you watch his tape. He can also make plays with his legs, something that has become a prerequisite to playing quarterback under Aaron Roderick.
What stands out compared to other quarterbacks that BYU has recruited, however, is his ability to improvise. Some of Keeney's most spectacular plays happen when the play breaks down. He will need to learn when to take chances at the college level and when to take what the defensive gives him, but if he does, he has the potential to be a starting quarterback at BYU. His ceiling is similar to current Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Robertson did most of his damage against BYU this season after the play broke down. Keeney has that kind of potential. You can check out his senior highlights here.
Keeney committed to BYU back in June. He picked the Cougars over competing scholarship offers from Houston, Boise State, Nevada, San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State, and a handful of FCS programs. Keeney had been on BYU's radar for months, but it wasn't until mid May whenhe picked up an offer from BYU.
His offer came at a significant time. Prior to the Keeney offer, every quarterback that BYU had offered in the 2025 class had committed to another school. With no more players on the board, BYU's offensive staff was patient and deliberate before deciding which quarterback to offer next. Keeney, a native of Portland, Oregon, was the quarterback that rose to the top of the list and became BYU's top priority.
Aaron Roderick got his guy.