Running Back Cale Breslin Will Bring His Physical Running Style to BYU
On Wednesday, Las Vegas native Cale Breslin signed with the BYU football program. BYU fans won't have to wait long before seeing him in action.
A few weeks from now, running back Cale Breslin will make the drive up I-15 to join the BYU football program. Breslin will graduate high school early and enroll in January. He will join the BYU running backs room with the chance to compete in Spring camp. As the roster currently stands, Breslin could make an early impact for the Cougars. If BYU holds a Spring came in 2025, Breslin will be a player to keep an eye on.
Breslin ran for 2,810 yards and 32 touchdowns in high school. He is a physical running back that turned down the likes of Wisconsin, Indiana, Syracuse, San Diego State, FAU, and UConn among others. You can see his physicality on tape. He also has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field. Running backs coach Harvey Unga noted Breslin's underrated speed and his ability to hit home runs in the run game.
BYU will lose senior Hinckley Ropati to graduation following the 2024 season. Miles Davis, a redshirt (and COVID) junior, is already in the transfer portal.
That's at least a few of BYU's top three running backs that won't be with the program next season and there could be more. Breslin has the physical makeup of a player that could contribute early. If he can grasp the playbook as a true freshman, he could be a candidate for early playing time.
He will join returning running backs like LJ Martin, Sione Moa, and Pokaiaua Haunga in the BYU backfield.