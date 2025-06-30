Local Defensive Lineman Lopeti Moala Commits to BYU Football After Official Visit
One of BYU's priority targets in the 2026 recruiting class has committed to the Cougars after his official visit. On Monday, Orem High Schools' Lopeti Moala, a defensive lineman, announced his commitment to BYU.
Moala also took official visits to Utah, UCLA, and Stanford. Those were the three other finalists in his recruitment. He picked up other competing offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa State, and USC among others.
Moala spent most of his high school career at Davis High School before transferring to Orem High School for his senior season. Besides starring on the football field, Moala also played basketball for Davis High School. He helped the Darts win the 6A Utah State basketball championship earlier this year.
Moala spent a lot of time at BYU over the last six months and that helped BYU win out in the end. He attended BYU's Junior Day in January, he participated in BYU's Elite camp, and he took a few unofficial visits in between. He was also in attendance for BYU basketball's win over Utah during the basketball season as well.
Moala has great size for a high school prospect at 6'4 and 250 pounds. His athletic ceiling is really high, he uses his hands really well at the point of attack, and he is just scratching the surface of his potential. We project him to end up along the interior defensive line for BYU.
Moala is the kind of defensive tackle prospect that BYU struggled to land in the independence era. He will enroll at BYU with the opportunity to be a multi-year impact player.
Moala is the third player to commit to BYU that was part of the large official visit weekend. BYU is hoping to land more players that were in attendance in the coming weeks.