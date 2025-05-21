New BYU Commit Terrance Saryon Discusses Decision to Flip From Washington
On Monday, Washington native and three-star wide receiver Terrance Saryon flipped his commitment from in-state Washington to BYU. We caught up with Saryon to discuss his decision to verbally pledge to BYU.
Saryon committed to the Cougars over competing offers from Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, and Nevada. He first got in touch with BYU's staff back in April.
On why he decided to fip to BYU, Saryon said, "The most important factors for me ultimately choosing BYU was really the scheme of the offense and how well I would fit in it, and without a doubt it’s a perfect fit! Also another reason why I chose to come to BYU is the culture, the culture is amazing and it starts with the people inside the building."
Saryon had a connection to BYU that played a role in his recruitment. He is 7v7 teammates with four-star BYU commit Brock Harris. "I would say Brock definitely played a roll in me coming to BYU," Saryon told BYU On SI.
Saryon committed to BYU after taking an unofficial visit to BYU. He got to meet with the BYU coaching staff on his visit and he also had a chance to workout with current and future BYU wide receivers. Saryon worked out with BYU wide receivers Jojo Phillips, Parker Kingston, and fellow BYU wide receiver commit Legend Glasker.
"My favorite part about my unofficial visit was definitely the workout I had with Legend Glasker, Parker Kingston, and Jojo Phillips. It was great being around my future teammates and getting to one another a little more," Saryon said.
Saryon was primarily recruited by BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. On his relationship with Coach Sitake, Saryon said, "We click on a great level."
Saryon is a native of Vancouver, Washington and a top-five recruit in Washington in the 2026 recruiting class. He is listed at 5'10 and 160 pounds. He is smaller than most wide receivers that BYU has recruited under Fesi Sitake, but he is explosive with the ball in his hands. He is also a skilled route runner - something that could get him on the field early at BYU. If he can add on a few pounds of muscle, he has the potential to be an early contributor in Provo.
Saryon joins a 2026 class that has the potential to be one of the best in program history. On what his pitch would be to other recruits considering BYU, Saryon said, "BYU is just simply different. The culture is great and the coaching staff is so down to earth. This '26 class is going to be crazy and you could definitely be apart of that!"
As a junior, Saryon tallied 51 receptions for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns. In one game against Shelton High School, Saryon had 9 receptions for 282 yards and 5 touchdowns.