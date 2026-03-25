Rising Offensive Line Prospect Henry Frazier Discusses BYU Visit

While the BYU football program is approaching the end of Spring Camp, the busiest recruiting season of the year is just around the corner. The BYU coaching staff has been hosting unofficial visitors throughout Spring Camp, including rising offensive line prospect Henry Frazier. We caught up with Henry Frazier to discuss his most recent offer from BYU and his recent visit to Provo.

Frazier, an Arkansas native, has seen his recruitment heat up in the last month. He picked up his first Power Four offer from in-state Arkansas at the beginning of March. Then Kansas State offered a few days later. He received an offer from BYU offensive line coach TJ Woods on March 17th.

One week after receiving an offer from BYU, Frazier was in Provo for an unofficial visit.

On what was his favorite part of the visit, Frazier said, "Probably just seeing the way the team interacts and how great the cuture was."

Frazier has a unique connection to the BYU football program. He preps at Roger High School in Arkansas, the same school where true freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey graduated. Lindsey signed with BYU in December, enrolled in January, and has been mentioned as a standout in spring practices.

Lindsey has talked with Frazier about BYU. "He tells me how great the program is and I finally got to see it myself," Frazier said.

Henry first got in touch with BYU's staff when the came to his high school to visit Braxton. The communication with BYU really picked up back in December. On what the conversation was like with Coach Woods when he received the offer from BYU, Frazier said, "[Coach Woods] was telling me that I was great fit and that I'd love the culture."

Frazier is listed at 6'4 and 290 pounds. He was a 2025 All-State selection. He played left tackle at Roger High School last season. His physicality stands out most on film, but he also has the quickness to get out in space and blocker smaller defenders. His recruiting profile could continue to grow over the next few months.

Since arriving at BYU, TJ Woods has elevated the recruiting of the offensive line position. Some of the most talented offensive linemen are either newcomers on the roster or will be joining the program after their missions. Adding a player like Frazier would continue to build on an already solid offensive line pipeline.