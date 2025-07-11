Top Four Recruiting Targets for BYU After String of Commitments
Only a few BYU targets remain uncommitted. Over the last month, most of BYU's top targets have committed to their schools of choice. Fortunately for BYU, most of those recruits committed to BYU, leading to a 2026 class that currently ranks inside the top 20 nationally. Here are the top four targets that remain on BYU's recruiting board.
It's worth noting that more players will be added to this list by signing day. Over the last several years, BYU has been able to flip players committed to other schools, especially as the coaching carousel shakes up college football coaching staffs. As of this writing, however, only a few targets remain.
1. Jax Tanner - OL
Coveted offensive lineman Jax Tanner was just promoted to four-star status by Rivals. Of the players on this list, Tanner is the most coveted recruit from a national perspective. Tanner will announce his college decision on Saturday evening. His finalists are BYU, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, and Boise State. He was at BYU for the large official visit weekend.
2. Devaughn Eka - RB
Lehi High School star Devaughn Eka is one of just two running backs that BYU has prioritized in the 2026 recruiting class. The other running back that BYU targeted was LaMarcus Bell who committed to Utah before he had a chance to take his official visit to BYU. Eka didn't make it to BYU for an official visit last month, but he remains on BYU's wishlist.
As a junior last season, Eka was a key member of a Lehi team that went to the 6A semifinals and narrowly lost 35-34 to eventual state champion Corner Canyon. He tallied nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. He had 15 total touchdowns and he was named to the Deseret News 2024 6A all-state second team after the 2024 season.
On film, Eka is very well-rounded. He runs efficiently between the tackles and he has the burst to hit the hole and get downhill. He reaches his top speed quickly and often turns what looks like a short gain into a chunk play. An underrated aspect of his game is his ability to run with physicality. He doesn't shy away from contact and will get a few extra yards after contact.
If BYU signs a running back in the 2026 class, Eka is the top candidate to be the one.
3. Adam Bywater - LB
Adam Bywater is the younger brother of former BYU star linebacker Ben Bywater. Bywater picked up his first offer from Utah back in December, and now he holds other competing offers from Utah State, Boise State, Arizona State, UNLV, San Jose State, and San Diego State.
BYU hosted him for an official visit and he could announce his college decision any day now. He is deciding between BYU, Utah, and Boise State.
4. Adruen Meredith - DE
With so many national recruits in the 2026 recruiting class, three-star defensive end Adruen Meredith has flown a little under the radar. Meredith holds a competing offer from Arizona, Hawaii, SDSU, UNLV, and Sacramento State. The Hawaii native has transferred into Utah where he will finish his high school career at Lehi High School. He will be high school teammates with BYU commits Legend Glasker, PJ Takitaki, and the aforementioned DeVaughn Eka.