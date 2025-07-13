BYU Football Capitalized on Massive Recruiting Weekend
Last month, BYU hosted 16 official visitors on campus. We claimed it was the "most important recruiting weekend of the modern era" for BYU. Of the 16 official visitors, 10 of them were not committed to BYU at the start of the visits, including five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. All 10 uncommitted players were weighing competing offers from other Power Four schools.
One month later, BYU certainly capitalized on that massive recruiting weekend. In fact, that is probably an understatement. Of the 10 uncommitted player, nine players have announced their college decisions. Eight of the nine committed to BYU:
- Ryder Lyons (BYU commit)
- Jax Tanner (BYU commit)
- Kaue Akana (BYU commit)
- Jaxson Gates (BYU commit)
- Lopeti Moala (BYU commit)
- Nehemiah Kolone (BYU commit)
- Braxton Lindsey (BYU commit)
- Graham Livingston BYU (commit)
- Adam Bywater (Undecided)
- Prince Williams (Arizona commit)
Recruiting should be measured kind of like a batting average in baseball. You will never land every recruit, but the goal is to land as many of your top targets as possible. BYU landed 8/9 recruits (89%) while keeping all the committed players on board as well. You won't find a better batting average than that. Of the recruits in attendance, the only one that didn't commit to BYU was defensive lineman Prince Williams. Williams committed to Arizona.
BYU also pulled off a few upsets that weekend. The Cougars landed four-star linebacker Braxton Lindsey after Lindsey had released a final four that excluded BYU. Then there was Jaxson Gates who was committed to Syracuse when he arrived in Provo. Gates flipped his commitment from Syracuse to BYU after the official visit.
One player has not announced his college decision yet: linebacker Adam Bywater. Bywater is down to Boise State, Utah, and BYU. The Cougars are well positioned to land Bywater's services. If they do, they will have landed 9/10 recruits in attendance that weekend.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has always said that BYU closes a lot of recruits that they host on campus. That has never been more true for Sitake and staff. With those eight commitments, BYU has climbed into the top 25 of the national recruiting rankings, and most importantly, BYU has climbed to the top of the Big 12 recruiting rankings.