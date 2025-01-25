Two Coveted Recruits Announce Plans to Attend BYU Junior Day

I want to thank @kalanifsitake and #BYU for offering me a chance to further my academic and athletic career. #GoCougs @stfrancis_fb @m_taugavau @coach_pou @coach_oski @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @TheUCReport @PolyPigskin pic.twitter.com/00HdBvTBNc