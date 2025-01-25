Two Coveted Recruits Announce Plans to Attend BYU Junior Day
On Saturday, BYU is hosting Junior Day for the 2026 recruiting class. Junior Day is a recruiting event that focuses on the upcoming recruiting class. Most P4 schools host a Junior Day at some point in the recruiting cycle. The BYU coaching staff is aiming to get as many of their top targets in the 2026 class on campus as possible.
Multiple recruits have announced their plans to attend Junior Day, and two more coveted recruits announced their plans to attend BYU's Junior Day over the weekend. California native Sefanaia Alatini and local product Jaxon Toala announced their plans to visit BYU on Saturday.
Sefanaia Alatini preps at St. Francis High School in California, the same school as 2025 signee Kingston Keanaaina. Alatini is listed as an athlete at 6'3 - he has played both defensive back and wide receiver in high school. Alatini will attend Utah's Junior Day during the day and BYU's Junior Day in the evening.
BYU was one of the first schools to offer Alatini a scholarship back in 2023. He currently holds competing offers from Utah, Arizona, Cal, Minnesota, and Washington.
Jaxon Toala preps at West High School. He is listed as a safety by recruiting services, although he plays both wide receiver and safety at West.
Toala holds competing offers from Oregon, Iowa State, Cal, Utah, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado State, and San Diego State. He was in attendance for BYU's win over Oklahoma State last Fall. Toala followed BYU closely during the 2024 season.
A few other priority targets have confirmed their plans to attend junior day, including four-star tight end Brock Harris. Oklahoma native and defensive line standout Nehemiah Kolone, Lehi running back Devaughn Eka, and Lehi wide receiver Legend Glasker.
There will be many more recruits in attendance. However, those recruits haven't made their visit plans public.