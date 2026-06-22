Two Top BYU Targets Are Set to Announce Their College Decisions This Week

On Sunday, BYU wrapped up its most important recruiting weekend of the year. The Cougars hosted more than a dozen recruits on campus. Shortly after the visits ended, BYU received a commitment from two-way athlete Jaxson Rex. More of BYU's top targets are expected to announce their college decisions over the next few weeks, and a few of them have already scheduled announcements this week.

Two of BYU's top targets - quarterback Brody Rudnicki and wide receiver Blake Wong - will announce their college decisions this week. Rudnicki will announce his commitment on Wednesday, June 24th. Wong will follow suit and announce his college decision a few days later on Saturday, June 27th.

Brody Rudnicki - QB

If you haven't taken the time to watch Brody Rudnicki's highlights, it's worth a few minutes of your time. The three-star quarterback from Folsom High School is more talented than his mid three-star rating suggests. We expect Rudnicki's rating to rise before signing day.

Rudnicki has spent the last several years as the backup quarterback to BYU signee Ryder Lyons. Despite getting limited playing time at the varsity level, Rudnicki performed well enough in camp settings to earn offers from various P4 programs, including BYU.

When Lyons dealt with a few injuries last season, Rudnicki stepped in and played at a very high level, validating the offer sheeting he had accumulated while playing in the JV ranks. Rudnicki was comfortable pushing the ball downfield, and he still completed 78% of his passes. His accuracy and arm talent is his primary strength.

Rudnicki is down to three finalists: BYU, Utah, and Cal. Should he choose BYU, Rudnicki has the upside to become a starting quarterback in Provo.

Full Junior season highlights



QB Folsom High School

6’1 205 lbs



1,000+ total yds

17 total TD

78% completion

D1 State champions @Passing_Academy @GregBiggins



Film ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/STorZ1zmuK pic.twitter.com/xKA9DF3zi6 — Brody Rudnicki (@BrodyRudnicki) December 23, 2025

Blake Wong - WR

Blake Wong is one of the top uncommitted wide receivers out West. Wong has now taken official visits to all five of his finalists: UCLA, Utah, BYU, Oregon, and Ohio State. The Four-star prospect is coveted for a reason: he is a smooth route runner, he has good hands, and he can do damage after the catch.

Wong has played his recruitment close to the vest, but BYU has made a big push over the last few months. BYU hosted Wong on campus for an official visit a few weeks ago, and most of the BYU wide receivers were in attendance to host him. Wong also attended a fireside hosted by the BYU football program down in California.

Wong is BYU's top target at wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Jr Season film through 10 games

84 receptions

1469 yards, #2 CA (Norco season record)

20 TDs #3 CA (Norco season record)



280 Yds, 5 TDs vs MVHS (Norco single game record)

14 receptions vs Centennial (Norco Single game record)



Full Jr season highlight film… pic.twitter.com/4ypXNwrfWD — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) November 10, 2025

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