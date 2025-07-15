How Donald Trump Stopped Chelsea Getting the Real Club World Cup Trophy
Not for the first time in his life, U.S. President Donald Trump ensured that he was the center of attention.
Much to the bemusement of Chelsea’s celebratory players, Trump planted himself in the heart of the blue scrum as Reece James eventually hoisted the Club World Cup trophy aloft. However, according to Trump himself, James and his teammates were celebrating with a replica, rather than the real thing.
The trophy, which shifts from a flat plate to a golden spiral with the twist of a special key, is the pride and joy of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, whose name happens to be carved into the piece of silverware (twice).
During his shameless promotion tour of the newly expanded competition’s inaugural outing, Infantino spent plenty of time buttering up the host nation’s president. The trophy’s first outing was in the White House’s Oval Office back in March, an occasion which saw Trump hail Infantino as “the king of soccer, I guess, in a certain way”.
Infantino may be the king, but Trump always reserves top billing for himself. The real Club World Cup trophy made by Tiffany & Co. has remained at the White House since that event in March.
“I said, When are you going to pick up the trophy? [They said] ‘We’re never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We’re making a new one,’” Trump told DAZN during the Club World Cup final. “And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting, but it is in the Oval [Office] right now.”
Footage from the post-match ceremony also appeared to show Trump pocketing one of the winners’ medals.
This summer’s Club World Cup acted as a forerunner to next summer’s international men’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. “It’s about unity,” Trump said about the upcoming competition. “It’s about everybody getting together and a lot of love between countries. I guess this is probably the most international sport, so it can really bring the world together.”