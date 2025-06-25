Wide Receiver Graham Livingston Discusses BYU Commitment

Had a blast this year with great coaches and incredible teammates! Finished as the #1 receiver in Utah.. and #2 in the country for Class of 2026.



84 Rec

1,624 Yds

20 total TDs

5 INTs (4 returned for TDs)



Excited to keep working and get better each day!