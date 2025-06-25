Wide Receiver Graham Livingston Discusses BYU Commitment
On Saturday, the BYU football program added more speed to the future wide receiver room. Ridgeline High School star Graham Livingston committed to BYU during his official visit. Livingston is the younger brother of former BYU safety and current BYU grad assistant Hayden Livingston. We caught up with Livingston to discuss his decision to commit to BYU.
On what the conversation was like when he committed to BYU, Graham said "[I] just told Fesi I’m all in. II really like what he does and stands for and what him and Kalani are creating for these next few years."
Livingston is the third wide receiver to commit to BYU in the 2026 recruiting class. He joins fellow in-state product Legend Glasker and Washington native Terrance Saryon. BYU flipped Saryon from Washington last month. All three of BYU's wide receiver commits were on official visits over the weekend.
The three wide receiver commits got to know each each and even watch each other's film. "They are both really good dudes that are legit," Graham said. "We all watched each other's film...they were both really excited [when I committed]."
Getting to know the other recruits on the visit and boating with them was his favorite thing about the visit. The recruits also had the opportunity to do a luau in Lavell Edwards Stadium, take photos, and meet with the coaches.
Livingston tells BYU On SI that he is still figuring out his enrollment plans. He won't be able to officially sign with BYU until the early signing period in December.
Last season, Livingston was the most productive wide receiver in the state of Utah last season. He finished first in Utah in receiving yards with 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 125 receiving yards per game. He also had five interceptions on the defensive side and he returned four of those interceptions for touchdowns.
Livingston is one of the fastest players in the state. In the offseason, he stars in track where he recently ran a 10.62 in the 100 meter dash. His speed is what BYU likes most about his game, he told BYU On SI in an earlier conversation.
Livngston picked up his first offer from Utah State back in September of 2024. He also picked up competing offers from Utah and Cal. It was BYU that won out in the end.
Before he enrolls at BYU, he has the opportunity to become one of the most productive wide receivers in Utah high school football history. With over 3,300 career receiving yards, Livingston could climb into the top three all-time with a productive senior season.