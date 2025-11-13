Cal Men's, Women's Basketball Sign One Player Apiece for 2026
The Cal men’s and women’s basketball programs each signed a player for the class of 2026 on Wednesday, the first day an incoming player can sign a financial agreement, formerly known as a letter of intent.
Neither player is from the United States.
Dionycius “Nyce” Bakare, an explosive, 6-foot-5, three-star small forward from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, signed with the men’s program on Wednesday.
Ruby Perkins, a 5-foot-8 guard from Australia, signed with the Bears’ women’s basketball program the same day.
Bakare is attending Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, this year after transferring from Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
He verbally committed to Cal on October 23 after decommitting from Penn State. Bakare is ranked as the nation's 153rd-best prospect in the class of 2026 by 274Sports Composite, and he had offers from Alabama, Illinois, USC, SMU, Washington, Seton Hall and South Florida as well as Penn State and Cal.
Bakare averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 games while playing for UPLAY Canada in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) this past season.
"Dionycius possesses a unique skill set that allows him to use his athleticism to get to the rim at will while also being able to knock down shots from the perimeter,” Madsen said of Bakare in a statment provided by Cal. “‘Nyce’ also makes his presence felt defensively as an extremely active defender. These attributes have helped him to make one of the largest rises in the recruiting rankings this summer and become one of the most efficient players in the Nike EYBL Circuit. On top of all of this, Nyce is an outstanding teammate and student."
On the women’s side, Cal signed Perkins, who is from New South Wales, Australia.
She averages 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while playing for Australia in the Under-17 World Cup in 2024. She had 25 points and seven assists in a game against Croatia.
More recently she led New South Wales to the Under-20 Australian national championship, averaging 21.3 points and being named the tournament’s MVP. Perkins scored 18 points in the third quarter of the championship game.
She also was named to the all-tournament team at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona, and was named to the Australian Gems squad for the Under-19 World Cup.
She is effective off the dribble and is a accurate perimeter shooter.
The early signing period for basketball ends November 19, although no other players have committed to the men’s program for 2026.
The early signing period for football begins December 4.
The Cal men's basketball team has a 3-0 record heading into its first significant test of the season -- a road game against Kansas State on Thursday evening.
The Cal women are 2-1 after beating Pacific on Tuesday, and host a four-team tournament over the weekend.
