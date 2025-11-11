Cal Sports Report

Cal Is Bowl-Eligible, So Which Bowl Will the Bears Play In?

Nine experts we cite have little agreement on Cal's postseason destination or the opponent the Bears will face. Hawaii Bowl? Frisco Bowl? Texas Bowl?

Jake Curtis

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
With the upset of Louisville giving Cal (6-4) the sixth win needed to become bowl-eligible, it leads to the next question: Which bowl will host the Bears and who will be their postseason opponent?

The nine respected college football experts who provide bowl projections don’t seem to have an answer.

The nine sites we cited predicted eight different bowl destinations for Cal, with the Hawaii Bowl being the only one mentioned twice. The Bears’ bowl opponent is equally uncertain with the nine experts predicting seven different possible postseason opponents for Cal, with Baylor and Boise State being the only opponents predicted twice.

Cal only has two regular-season games left – a November 22 road game against Stanford and a November 29 home game against SMU – so you’d think that the bowl pairings would be more definite by now.

More peculiar is that only four of the nine sites place Cal in a Pac-12-affiliated bowl, which is where the Bears would be expected to go.

Teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal, have tie-ins with Pac-12-affiliated bowls this season. But the Hawaii Bowl, Frisco Bowl, First Responder Bowl and Texas Bowl don’t have tie-ins with the Pac-12.

The six bowls that have tie-ins with the Pac-12 are listed at the end of this report.

Presumably Cal’s postseason destination will become clearer in a week or two.

Here the projections this week:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Wednesday, December 24

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

5 p.m., ESPN

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Miami

Wednesday, December 31

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

11 a.m., CBS

.

SI (Bryan Fischer)

Frisco Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 23

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman)

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Baylor

Friday, December 26

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Hawaii

Wednesday, December 24

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

5 p.m., ESPN

.

CBS Sports (Brad Crawford)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Nebraska

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Texas Bowl – Cal vs. Baylor

Saturday, December 27

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

6:15 p.m., ESPN

.

College Football News (Pete Fiutak)

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Iowa State

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

Pro Football Network

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:

LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN

Independence Bowl – December 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN

Sun Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS

Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN

Holiday Bowl – January 2, 5 p.m., Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

