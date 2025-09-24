Cal Sports Report

Cal's ACC Basketball Schedule: Bears Host Duke, UNC in Mid-January

Cal announces the dates of its ACC men's basketball games on Wednesday and it starts with a home game against Louisville, which is expected to be nationally ranked

Jake Curtis

Cal guard DJ Campbell
Cal guard DJ Campbell / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal’s men’s basketball team will play its first ACC game of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday, December 30, at home against Louisville, which is expected to be ranked in the top 15 when the preseason college basketball rankings are released next month.

But the big week as far as Cal fans are concerned comes in mid-January when perennial basketball powerhouses Duke and North Carolina both come to Berkeley in span of four days.

On Wednesday, Cal announced the dates of the Bears’ 2025-26 Atlantic Coast Conference games. Game times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The ACC had announced Cal’s conference opponents back in May, but it did not announce the dates of those games until now.

Although Cal’s first ACC game will be on a Tuesday, all of its other mid-week games will be played on Wednesdays.

Cal’s first two conference games will be at home. After the Tuesday game against Louisville, Cal will host Notre Dame three days later on Friday, January 2.

Cal then plays road games against Virginia and Virginia Tech before returning home to face two of the biggest names in college basketball – Duke and North Carolina.

Cal will host Duke on Wednesday, January 14, and the Blue Devils are likely to be ranked in the top 15 and possibly in the top five in the preseason polls after being No. 3 in the final regular-season rankings last season.

Then, on Saturday, January 17, Cal will host North Carolina, which is coming off a disappointing season but might sneak into the preseason top 25 this season.

Cal faces Stanford twice this season, but does not play North Carolina State at all.

Cal finished last season with a 14-19 record, including 6-14 in the ACC, but it will have a much different roster this season with a number of players transferring in and out of the program and the addition of freshmen that could have an impact. Mark Madsen will begin his third season as the Bears head coach in 2025-26.

Here is Cal’s entire ACC schedule for the 2025-26 season:

Tuesday, December 30 – Louisville at Cal

Friday, January 2 – Notre Dame at Cal

Wednesday, January 7 – Cal at Virginia

Saturday, January 10 – Cal at Virginia Tech

Wednesday, January 14 – Duke at Cal

Saturday, January 17 – North Carolina at Cal

Saturday, January 24 – Cal at Stanford

Wednesday, January 28 – Cal at Florida State

Saturday, January 31 – Cal at Miami

Wednesday, February 4 – Georgia Tech at Cal

Saturday, February 7 – Clemson at Cal

Wednesday, February 11 – Cal at Syracuse

Saturday, February 14 – Cal at Boston College

Saturday, February 21 – Stanford at Cal

Wednesday, February 25 – SMU at Cal

Saturday, January 28 – Pitt at Cal

Wednesday, March 4 – Cal at Georgia Tech

Saturday, February 7 – Cal at Wake Forest

Cal announced its nonconference schedule earlier this summer, and it includes games against UCLA, Kansas State and Utah.

Here is Cal’s nonconference schedule:

November 3 (Monday) – Cal State Bakersfield, at Berkeley

November 6 (Tuesday) -- Wright State, at Berkeley

November 10 (Monday) – Cal State Fullerton, at Berkeley

November 13 (Thursday) – Kansas State, at Manhattan, Kansas

November 18 (Tuesday) – Presbyterian, at Berkeley

November 21 (Friday) -- Sacramento State, at Berkeley

November 25 (Tuesday) – UCLA, at Chase Center, San Francisco

December 2 (Tuesday) — Utah, at Berkeley

December 6 (Saturday) – Pacific, at Berkeley

December 9 (Tuesday) – Dominican, at Berkeley

December 13 (Saturday) -- Northwestern State, at Berkeley

December 19 (Friday) -- Morgan State, at Berkeley

December 21 (Sunday) -- Columbia, at Berkeley

Recent articles:

Cal's bowl projections

Justin Wilcox discusses the tone this week after humbling loss

Justin Wilcox generally supports ACC football scheduling changes

Four former Cal players reach NFL benchmarks this week

What we've learned about Cal football after 4 games and what we still don't know

Kickoff time set for Duke's Oct. 4 visit to Memorial Stadium

Cal a slight underdog in its Saturday visit to Boston College

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Basketball